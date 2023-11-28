Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Mad That Fellow Republicans Might Expel Her Friend George Santos

The ongoing controversy surrounding New York Republican Rep. George Santos on Capitol Hill is approaching a critical juncture, as California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia plans to introduce a privileged motion on Tuesday afternoon, necessitating a vote on Santos’ expulsion within two legislative days.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has voiced her frustration over the GOP’s handling of the Santos situation on social media Monday.



Greene, who has been seen sitting with Santos in Congress, aired her grievances on X (formerly Twitter), questioning her party’s leadership priorities.

“Let me get this straight,” she wrote. “The Republican majority controlled Congress has ousted a Republican Speaker and is now on the verge of expelling a not yet convicted Republican member, but we can’t even impeach Mayorkas or Biden or stop the weaponized DOJ against Trump and all their political enemies?”

— (@)

The House Ethics Committee’s report issued before Thanksgiving, which found “substantial evidence” of Santos using campaign funds for personal expenses and exploiting his candidacy for personal financial gain, has only added to the mounting pressure for his expulsion.

Santos faces 23 federal charges related to fraud and campaign finance crimes.

Despite these allegations, Santos has remained defiant, refusing to resign and insisting on due process. Speaker Mike Johnson, the Louisiana congressman, acknowledged discussing the Ethics Committee’s report with Santos, telling The Hill on Monday, “I’ve spoken to Congressman Santos at some length over the holiday and talked with him about his options.”

Santos seems to anticipate a grim outcome, admitting in a Friday interview on X Spaces, “I know I’m going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor. I’ve done the math over and over, and it doesn’t look really good.”

Throughout these developments, Greene has consistently defended Santos. The anti-LGBTQ+ lawmaker has attributed the attacks against Santos to his status as the first out gay Republican elected to Congress and advocated for giving him “grace” for admitting to and apologizing for his resume fabrications.

Santos plans to have a press conference on the steps of the Capitol on Thursday morning.