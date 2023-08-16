Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Manifesting Her Dreams, Wonders If She’ll Become VP

"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." — Wayne Gretzky.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has big dreams. The U.S. representative from Georgia used to openly pine for a seat on the influential House Oversight Committee — before eventually getting one. Now Greene is seemingly trying to manifest the next chapter of her political career, speculating about joining the White House with Donald Trump.

In an interview published Wednesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Greene said that she hasn’t decided whether she’ll eventually run for U.S. Senate or maybe become Trump’s running mate. But in her mind, the sky’s the limit for what she can achieve after winning two elections.

“I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” Greene said about potentially launching a Senate campaign. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

Trump has previously encouraged Greene to run for Senate, saying at a Texas rally in March that he would “fight like hell” for her to win. Greene responded by saying that she was flattered, but that she hadn’t previously considered a Senate bid.

Greene might also be looking for an off-ramp from the House after being kicked out of the far-right Freedom Caucus for fighting with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). The Georgia firebrand has been at odds with the hard-right element of her caucus since throwing her support behind Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for House speaker, a move that helped Greene get on powerful committees in the chamber.

Trump hasn’t said anything publicly that would indicate he’s actually considering Greene for a Cabinet slot or the vice presidency, but she has imagined herself to be on his VP shortlist — and allowing yourself to envision success is often the first step to achieving your dreams.