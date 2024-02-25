Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz at Trump’s SC GOP primary win. Who else was there?

South Carolina hospitals are on standby in preparation for Ivanka Trump’s fourth pregnancy, former President Donald Trump told an enthusiastic crowd in his victory speech Saturday night.

Flanked by family and political allies, former President Donald Trump celebrated a victory over former Gov. Nikki Haley on Saturday in the First in the South GOP primary.

Among the attendees at Trump’s election night watch party included his wife, Melania Trump, and children Donald Trump, Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump. In addition, multiple South Carolina dignitaries were also in attendance, including Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Nancy Mace. Other politicans on hand were U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On stage, Trump made special mention of Ivanka’s latest pregnancy with husband, Jared Kushner, both of whom immediately flanked the former president.

“You know, we have a hospital ready just in case we’re going a baby,” Trump said. “It could be any second, it could even be before I’m even finish (speaking), but she insisted on being here.”

Trump offered Ivanka any opportunity to speak in light of his S.C. victory.

“The momentum since the beginning of this campaign has just been unbelievable, and that’s because my father’s message resonates so deeply with so many people” Ivanka said. “My father is an incredibly hard worker and he will be working for each and every one of you, so together we’ll make America great again.”

Trump also took time to pay homage to McMaster, who while still lieutenant governor, was one of the first to endorse Trump.

“You know Henry, right?,” Trump said. “The lieutenant governor of South Carolina, I will take him over (Haley) anytime because we won, we won.”

“Just want to say, an amazing place, South Carolina,” Melania said. “Congratulations to my husband. He was working very hard, and he loves you, we love you, and we’ll be going ahead to Nevada and see what happens. He would be the best president.”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, center, joined dignitaries on stage as Donald Trump celebrated winning the South Carolina primary on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

In closing, Trump encouraged his South Carolina base to keep fighting as he strives to regain the oval office.

“South Carolina, we will never forget you ... my family and, folks, lets go (and) have a big win in Nevada ... let’s put this thing away and let’s make America great again.”