A Marjorie Taylor Greene-Matt Gaetz press conference in support of Jan. 6 rioters was derailed by a whistler

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Tuesday attempted to hold a press conference in support of the people who have been detained because of their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

But the event, which was scheduled at the same time as the Jan. 6 select committee's first hearing, never really got off the ground because the members of Congress were drowned out by a small group of protesters, including one very persistant whistler.

Ultimately, the lawmakers' teams realized their efforts to quell the noise were futile and decided it was best to wrap things up. The group then hurried away from the area while crying foul at the demonstrators.

