Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked For Yet Another 'National Divorce' Plea

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called once again for a “national divorce” between the states and, once again, was brutally mocked on social media.

The polarizing congresswoman was apparently miffed about the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Donald Trump is ineligible to be on the state’s primary ballot.

So she took to X (née Twitter) to try to make the case that some states should secede from the Union.

It was mostly Republican red meat claims:

America is in a constitutional crisis.



The admin is enabling a full scale border invasion and harboring illegal migrants.



The courts are engaging in judicial tyranny.



The government is politically weaponized against the people.



Soon national divorce may be our only option. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 20, 2023

As you might expect, Greene’s post attracted a lot of internet ire.

Nothing to see here, folks, just a member of the United States Congress advocating for a “national divorce.” https://t.co/9qvo7kzH0A — 🕊Hirondelle🕊 (@realHirondelle) December 20, 2023

I’m curious how this “National Divorce” stuff will work. Is it like Hindu/Muslim in India/Pakistan where we cross each other as we move to our designated area, or is this a Jeff Davis secession where we start firing on military bases? They never give specifics on their treason. pic.twitter.com/xrChSRgTUo — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 20, 2023

Doesn’t this Georgian Neanderthal remember from her history books what happened when southern states seceded last time ? https://t.co/M1BtKbQfvM — CHAEYOUNG Park 🐻🇰🇷🐻🏳️🌈 (@Susan16Park) December 20, 2023

Stuff like this has been declared treason https://t.co/ZgHO7dlk8z — Joel L. Watts, MTS, MA, LPC (@eJoelWatts) December 20, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a national divorce.



We just want to know why she asked for a pardon after three days in office. — KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸🟧 (@kdnerak33) December 20, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for a "National Divorce" again because she's a good Christian and just loves getting divorces all the time — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) December 20, 2023

Wednesday’s tweet was the third time Greene has called for a “national divorce.”

The first time was in October 2021, when shepolled her followers on social media about whether the U.S. should “have a national divorce.”

Many people felt the tweet wascalling for civil war, and she was heavily condemned for the post.

Greenereiterated her “divorce” plea on Presidents Day this year, saying, “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.”

That idea was also condemned.

