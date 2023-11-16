Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Nasty Book Claims Met With A Swift Fact Check

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) stayed acutely on brand in her new book, according to excerpts published and fact-checked by The Guardian.

In the book, “MTG,” Greene claimed that no Democrats stayed to defend the House chamber during the U.S. Capitol riot, mocked lawmakers for being “hysterical” during the frightening ordeal, and ridiculed Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who was 73 at the time, for not being able to run to safety quickly.

“Several of the Republican congressmen said, ‘We’re going to stay right here and defend the House chamber.’ As they began barricading the door with furniture, I noticed not one Democrat was willing to stay to defend the chamber,” Greene wrote.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) told The Guardian that is “patently false” and that Greene “doesn’t exist in the same reality as the rest of us.”

Multiple accounts and photos of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection from lawmakers contradict Greene’s claim. Crow was among roughly three dozen Democrats who were trapped in the gallery of the House for an hour after a violent mob breached the Capitol when almost all other lawmakers had been evacuated to safety.

Others have recalled how certain Democrats, including Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), a former U.S. Marine, helped to facilitate the evacuation and gave instructions on how to use gas masks that Capitol Police had directed lawmakers to wear.

Greene also ridiculed Democrats for “obligingly” putting on the gas masks and being “hysterical, with the plastic bags over their heads in fear of teargas so they couldn’t hear, either.”

She wrote, “Just imagine Jerry Nadler trying to run for safety!”

Then she added, “saw that it was a problem that so many of our representatives were older and physically unable to run.”

Greene has criticized both President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for what she calls “severe aging health issues” that make them unfit for office. She’s been notably silent about 77-year-old Donald Trump’s age.

“MTG” will be published next week, and according to The Guardian, “pursues her familiar conspiracy theory-laced invective, taking shots at targets including Democrats, the media and Lauren Boebert, another Republican extremist with whom Greene has fallen out.”

