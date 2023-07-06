Marjorie Taylor Greene ousted from conservative House Freedom Caucus, Republican lawmaker says

The House Freedom Caucus voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from the conservative group, according to Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., another member of the caucus.

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” Harris said Thursday, according to multiple reports. The lawmaker added that Greene may no longer be able to attend the group’s meetings.

It marks the first time a member has been ousted from the group. It wasn't immediately clear if additional hurdles need to be cleared for Greene to officially be removed, CNN noted.

Former congressman Justin Amash resigned from the House Freedom Caucus in 2019.

Asked whether Greene's support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., or her backing the debt limit deal earlier this year were factors in the move, Harris said “I think all of that mattered,” Politico reported.

Harris also appeared to call a confrontation between Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., in which Greene used an expletive, “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Harris and Greene’s offices for additional information.

The House Freedom Caucus voted on Greene staying in the group last month, Politico reported.

