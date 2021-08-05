Marjorie Taylor Greene letter to Capitol Police: Pelosi used you as ‘political pawns’

Escalating her war with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the one-sided investigation of the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riots at the Capitol, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene charged that the top Democrat used the U.S. Capitol Police as “political pawns” to target Republicans and smear former President Donald Trump.

From blocking reinforcements to help control the Jan. 6 crowd to having the police enforce new mask rules on House grounds, Greene said on Thursday that “I am concerned that USCP officers are being used as political pawns by Speaker Pelosi and other party leaders.”

In a sympathetic letter to Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, the Georgia Republican suggested that by denying requests for help in advance of Jan. 6, top Democrats got “precisely the ‘optics’ desired” and a riot that led to the second impeachment of Trump for “incitement of insurrection.”

The former president and top Republicans have denied that they urged Trump's followers to storm the Capitol on the day that his defeat was being confirmed. But the image of Trump supporters, some in Trump flag capes, overwhelming handfuls of Capitol Police officers helped to fuel the charge and subsequent investigations, including one led by Pelosi’s team.

The letter is the latest from Greene, who was stripped of her committee posts months ago in retaliation by Pelosi and other Democratic leaders for comments they felt to be offensive. She provided her initial letter, the response by U.S.C.P, and her latest to Secrets.

It is part of an investigation Greene is undertaking into how the police have been targeting the protesters and why calls for help were ignored and denied. The letters were provided this morning to Secrets.

In her first letter, she sought information about the handling of the protesters, especially those who were in jail. The police, in their response, said they couldn’t respond fully because of the investigations.

However, they did provide updated numbers of those held. The department’s lawyer told Greene that there have been 582 arrests, over 130 have been charged with “assaulting, resisting or impeding” officers, nearly 200 have been charged with criminal obstruction, and 440 have been charged with entering a restricted federal building.

The information came in response to Greene’s concern that while Jan. 6 rioters were being rounded up, charges against 90% of the Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters arrested last year have been dropped.

In the response, Greene focused on what she saw as the political manipulation of the police. And she wrote, “I have only become more alarmed by the January 6 investigation and mistreatment of law enforcement.”

See her letter below.

