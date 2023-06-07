Marjorie Taylor Greene, who previously said climate change is a 'scam,' is now using it as an argument to deter migrants coming into the US

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Greene, who's previously rubbished climate change, is using it as an argument in Congress.

She said migrants should stay away from the US because of climate-changed fueled natural disasters.

"I don't think this is very safe for migrants here in America," she said.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bizarrely tried to use climate change as a reason why migrants should be prevented from entering the US — despite the fact that she's previously claimed that climate change in itself a scam.

Speaking at a border security and enforcement hearing on Tuesday, the Republican tried to argue that migrants should steer clear of the US given how unsafe it was due to climate change.

"Natural disasters, talk about climate change," Greene said. "This is the fourth largest country in the world. We have an extremely diverse climate. We have a wide range of natural disasters, 97 natural disasters occurred in 2021."

She added: "I don't think this is very safe for migrants here in America. How many are they having in their country?"

However, less than two months ago, Greene seemed convinced that climate change is a "scam" and that fossil fuels are "amazing."

In a tweet in April, she wrote: "Yes our climate will change, and it's totally normal!"

She added: "Don't fall for the scam, fossil fuels are natural and amazing. They produce an abundance of energy that we all need to survive along with more products than you can possibly imagine."

Greene also seemed to believe that global warming was good for the planet, saying in June last year that "we have had more food grown" since the world "warmed 1 degrees Celsius."

The United Nations has warned about the effects of climate change, saying last year that the earth warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius or more could drastically impact the our physical health, our physical environment, and the survival of animal species.

Greene's representatives did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

