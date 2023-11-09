Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over border crisis

WASHINGTON — Conservative bomb-thrower Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., moved to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday, accusing him of “breaking the law” and blaming him for the migrant crisis at the southern border.

“Enough is enough. We can’t wait anymore in Washington D.C.," Greene said on the steps of the Capitol building after filing a resolution to impeach Mayorkas.

The Georgia Republican introduced the resolution as privileged, which means the House will have to take up the bill on the House floor within two legislative days. Lawmakers could move to block the resolution – known as a motion to table – to avoid having to take a formal vote on the effort.

Greene said Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who represents a border district, supports the resolution and will be working with her to try to build support among Republican members to impeach Mayorkas. She called House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Thursday morning to give notice of her impeachment push but failed to get in touch with him, Greene added.

“I hope (Johnson) supports it,” Greene said. “I think everyone in our conference and I would hope Democrats as well would support impeaching someone that is breaking the law through his job and breaking his oath of office.”

The resolution comes after two of Greene’s constituents were killed in a car accident after a car suspected of carrying smuggled migrants fled from police and crashed in a chase, she said.

Greene’s resolution accuses Mayorkas of “willful admittance of border crossers, terrorists, human traffickers, drugs, and other contraband” and says that he “has failed to maintain operational control of the border,”

“Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, in his failure to uphold the oath he took, has, by his actions, lost the trust of citizens of the United States to faithfully execute the laws of the United States,” the resolution concludes.

Mayorkas has been a frequent target of House Republicans who say the Biden administration has failed to address the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Other GOP members besides Greene have been clamoring to impeach Mayorkas, but those efforts have fallen to the wayside as House Republicans push forward with an impeachment inquiry into Biden himself.

It’s unclear how much support Greene’s resolution will receive from her fellow Republican colleagues next week, but her efforts are expected to see no Democratic support.

The Department of Homeland Security in a statement to USA TODAY on Thursday said “while the House Majority has wasted months trying to score points with baseless attacks, Secretary Mayorkas has been doing his job and working to keep Americans safe."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., arrives as Republicans meet to decide who to nominate to be the new House speaker, on Capitol Hill in Washington, late Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas