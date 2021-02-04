Marjorie Taylor Greene raises $325,000 as top Republican defends her for ‘denouncing QAnon’

File image: Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for her bigoted, conspiracy-mongering behaviour, found support among the donors (Getty Images)

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is under fire for conspiracy-mongering, has found support among donors as she raised $325,000 within two days.

Ms Greene had made a fundraising pitch after a resolution was passed on Tuesday calling for the Republican to be stripped of her committee assignments. She raised $175,000 on Wednesday and $150,000 on Tuesday.

“Help me defend my seat from the DC Swamp,” Ms Greene tweeted on 2 February, with a pitch that included Democrat Ilhan Omar’s picture and the words: “Democrats are trying to expel me from Congress”.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy also put his weight behind the controversial GOP member as he informed the media that Ms Greene has "denounced" the remarks she made earlier. He added that the Democrats are judging her about comments she made before she was elected as a member of the Congress.

"They are going to judge on things that were said, that she had now denounced before she was ever a member of Congress,” Mr McCarthy said on Wednesday, as he drew a parallel between Ms Greene’s behaviour and controversial remarks of various Democratic House members.

“If we are now going to start judging what other members have said before they were even members of Congress, I then think, it is going to be a hard tie for the Democrats to place anybody on committee," he said.

Mr McCarthy who had been mulling whether to boot Ms Greene from her committee assignments, in a brief statement said, “past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and antisemitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference.”

“I condemn [Ms Greene’s] comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today,” Mr McCarthy said. Ms Greene has openly supported QAnon conspiracy theories, including one that accuses Democrats of being part of a Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic ring of paedophiles.

Democrats, who control the chamber, said they would vote to expel Ms Greene from her committees on Thursday.

