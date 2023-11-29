Marjorie Taylor Greene reintroduces impeachment push against Mayorkas: 'Lost the trust' of Americans

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, R- Georgia, reintroduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday, after her previous impeachment effort against him failed earlier this month.

During her remarks on the House floor, Greene said the secretary has "failed to maintain operational control of the border," citing high levels of illegal immigration, including migrants with possible terrorist ties, and violence and drug smuggling, which she called a "direct national security threat."

"Mayorkas has made it easier for illegal aliens and drugs to enter the United States, endangering American citizens and has made it harder for CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) to expel such threats," Greene said.

DEMOCRATS BLOCK EFFORT TO IMPEACH DHS SECRETARY MAYORKAS WITH REPUBLICAN SUPPORT

U.S Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, R- Georgia, is calling for the Hosue to vote on impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

She added that Mayorkas' actions are incomparable with his duties and that he has "lost the trust" of Americans.

A Homeland Security statement to Fox News Digital called Greene's impeachment effort a "baseless attack" that is "completely without merit and a harmful distraction from our critical national security priorities."

"Every day, the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security work tirelessly to keep America safe," the statement said. "They need Congress to stop wasting time and do its job by reforming our broken immigration system, reauthorizing vital tools for DHS, and passing the Administration’s supplemental request to properly resource the Department’s critical work to stop fentanyl and further secure our borders."

"Secretary Mayorkas continues to be laser-focused on the safety and security of our nation," the statement continued.

GOP REP. TORCHES REPORTER CLAIMING AMERICANS SEE NO EVIDENCE FOR BIDEN IMPEACHMENT: 'YOU DON'T REPORT ON IT'

Mayorkas has been sharply criticized by Republicans over his handling of the southern border amid record numbers of migrants and illegal activity at the border, in addition to attacks on border agents.

Greene has been calling for his removal and accused him with "high crimes and misdemeanors" in her latest effort. Her last attempt was thwarted by members of her own party. Eight Republicans joined Democrats in the 209-201 House vote.

The eight who voted against were Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Darrell Issa, R-Calif., Tom McClintock, R-Calif., Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., John Duarte, R-Calif., Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

Additionally, 11 Democrats and 12 Republicans did not vote on the measure.

Greene addressed the failed effort Wednesday on X, formally known as Twitter.

"While some members, like Tom McClintock, want to bloviate endlessly while imagining themselves wearing a powdered wig, the American people want action," she wrote. "These members whine about ‘due process’ while protecting Mayorkas from facing accountability for his violation of our border security laws."

"Impeachment IS due process. It would put Mayorkas in front of the Senate to face trial," she added. "We’ve seen the evidence of him breaking the law. It’s time for the Senate to try him for it."





