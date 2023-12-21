Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Renewed Calls for ‘National Divorce’ After Trump Is Removed from Colorado Ballot Quickly Derails: ‘You Wanna Leave, Then Leave’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene raised the alarm about a potential “national divorce” brewing, adding that the U.S. is in “a constitutional crisis.”

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Greene continued to double down on her criticism of how President Joe Biden’s administration is tackling the border crisis. Last month, she called to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas amid concerns about migrants entering the country through the southern border. She is also pushing for the president’s impeachment over the issue.

“The admin is enabling a full-scale border invasion and harboring illegal migrants. The courts are engaging in judicial tyranny,” Greene said. “The government is politically weaponized against the people. Soon, national divorce may be our only option.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves her office on Capitol Hill on Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Green’s statement also comes after a blockbuster ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court that will prohibit Trump’s name from appearing on the ballot due to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“We conclude that because President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list President Trump as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot,” the unsigned opinion reportedly stated. “Therefore, the Secretary may not list President Trump’s name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, nor may she count any write-in votes cast for him.

People on social media disagreed with Greene’s stance and took jabs at her in response to her post.

“You f****d around on America and now you want a divorce. Girl, this ain’t like your marriage,” one user said. “You wanna leave, then leave.”

Another person added: “MTG threatening Civil War again. If you have anything to lose you should be against this. No matter how Republican you are.”

“Marge keeps threatening to secede while the rest of us hope it’s a promise,” another user said.

Greene, a Republican representing Georgia’s 14th District, has been an ally of the former president. She previously insinuated that there is “truly a war on Trump” and his supporters after the Department of Justice indicted him for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021, Newsweek reported.