Marjorie Taylor Greene renews push to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

WASHINGTON — Conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is renewing her push to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, after the House shot down her previous effort earlier this month.

Greene filed a privileged resolution to impeach Mayorkas – a procedural move that forces a vote in the House within two legislative days – on Wednesday.

The Georgia Republican's push accuses Mayorkas of a “failure to uphold the oath he took." She accused him of losing "the trust of citizens of the United States to faithfully execute" the nation's laws.

House Republicans have called for Mayorkas’ impeachment for months due to the migrant crisis at the southern border. Those talks have fallen to the wayside in recent weeks as the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden takes a greater focus.

Eight Republicans joined all House Democrats to defeat Greene’s previous measure. Speaking to reporters after filing her resolution, Greene said those eight GOP lawmakers “have no excuse” for blocking her impeachment efforts when “the border is the issue that you hear from everybody.”

Even if her plan fails for a second time, Greene promised to “keep reintroducing her resolution” to force the House to take additional votes until her efforts are successful.

Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., one of the eight Republicans who voted against Greene’s first push, told USA TODAY he will continue to oppose Greene’s resolutions, arguing that impeachment must go through standard procedure in the lower chamber.

“It has to go through committee, produced in committee with articles of high crimes and misdemeanors. I’m not that interested in supporting it,” Duarte said. “She’s wasting everybody's time.”

Mia Ehrenberg, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, criticized Greene’s resolution and said the department needs “Congress to stop wasting time and do its job by reforming our broken immigration system.”

“Secretary Mayorkas continues to be laser-focused on the safety and security of our nation. This baseless attack is completely without merit and a harmful distraction from our critical national security priorities,” Ehrenberg said in a statement to USA TODAY.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks alongside U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, at a news conference on border security outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marjorie Taylor Greene renews push to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas