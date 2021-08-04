Marjorie Taylor Greene will reportedly go to the Iowa State Fair, raising eyebrows

Marjorie Taylor Greene. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Iowa State Fair is traditionally a pit stop for White House-curious politicians. So the news, first reported by Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs, that controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is apparently going to be at the event on Aug. 19 is raising eyebrows.

Greene, a first-term member of the House, has not responded to Bloomberg's request for comment. She also has not previously publicly suggested she's contemplating a White House run in 2024, and her reason for reportedly planning to attend the fair could well be something entirely definitely. But she'll likely face many questions about it.

It's worth noting that Greene is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, who hasn't said whether he'll enter the 2024 race. Read more at Bloomberg.

