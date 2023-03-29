Marjorie Taylor Greene restricted on Twitter after post on Nashville school shooting

WASHINGTON–Another day, another social media restriction for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Georgia Republican's congressional account was restricted Tuesday after she repeatedly posted an image with an anti-transgender message.

Greene's series of tweets came after the mass shooting Monday at a Nashville Christian school, where three 9-year-old children and three adult staff members were killed.

Police said the suspect identified as transgender, but questions remain in the case.

US Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, from Georgia, speaks at a 2024 campaign rally for former US President Donald Trump in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023. - Trump held the rally at the site of the deadly 1993 standoff between an anti-government cult and federal agents.

The aftermath of the shooting has launched a fractured debate on Capitol Hill, with some Republican lawmakers focusing more on gender identity than the victims.

Democrats have been calling for an assault weapons ban.

Why did Twitter restrict Marjorie Taylor Greene's account?

"We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them," Twitter Vice President Ella Irwin said in a tweet. She oversees trust and safety for the platform.

The congresswoman had been spreading anti-transgender messages, one of which had been tweeted and retweeted more than 5,000 times, Irwin said. Twitter did a sweep to remove them, she said.

Greene, in a tweet from her campaign account, said her congressional account was banned for 7 days. She demanded to have it restored immediately and tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk in the post.

Why Marjorie Taylor Greene restricted on Twitter in the past

This is not the first time Greene has faced backlash for anti-transgender views. She has tried to ban LGBTQ pride flags at U.S. embassies and gender-affirming care for minors. She also attacked transgender rights at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference.

Greene also has a history of conflict on Twitter, with previous suspensions for spreading misinformation about COVID and the 2020 election, and for mocking a transgender Biden administration official.

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

