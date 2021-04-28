Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for claims Biden plans to brainwash kids by paying for preschool
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has been ridiculed for her claims that President Biden plans to brainwash kids by paying for preschool.
The congresswoman, who has previously shown support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, tweeted on Wednesday: “Biden’s $1.8 trillion [American Families Plan] will raise taxes to put children in federal childcare. Do you want the same people that put men in [girls’] bathrooms and sports, force [masks] on children, teach the critical race theory, and deny gender training your children all day?”
Mr Biden’s American Families Plan would raise taxes on the rich to provide universal preschool for millions of three- and four-year-old children.
But Rep. Greene portrayed the Biden plan as a concerning government takeover of childcare and connected the plan with concepts not included in the prospective project.
The plan would, among other things, ensure that low and middle-income Americans don’t pay more than seven per cent of their income on childcare.
Ms Greene was subsequently ridiculed by Twitter users for claiming that critical race theory was part of the Biden plan.
“Critical race theory? Like creating the Anglo-Saxon Caucus? Let me guess you have to have [blonde] hair and blue eyes to be part of that? You’re such a joke. Please resign,” Deion Williams tweeted.
Ms Greene called off plans to launch her America First Caucus after she experienced significant backlash from lawmakers within the GOP.
A document obtained by Punchbowl News outlined a proposal to recruit people with “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and a return to an architectural style that “befits the progeny of European architecture”.
A spokesperson for the congresswoman said “she didn’t approve that language and has no plans to launch anything” after facing scrutiny over the language, which experts said made overtures to white nationalism.
Blasting Ms Greene for her comments on the “American Families Plan,” Leto Melbourne tweeted at the congresswoman: “My daughter is 1000 times safer sharing a bathroom with a transgender person than a Republican.”
An account called “MT Greene’s Lama” responded to Ms Greene: “Wow. This is a pile of lies nearly from start to finish. Does he also prevent them from eating meat? You forgot to throw that one in. How about kosher lasers?”
One Twitter user called Ms Greene “an insane, bitter meathead that is full-blown Q and seditious”.
Slava Malamud said: “Rep Laserbeam makes a great point. She was never in federal childcare, and look how well she writes in English and how transparently sane she is.”
Senior Biden Administration officials told reporters on Tuesday that the plan offers “transformational investments” so “all children and young people are able to learn and grow and gain the skills they need,” The Independent reported.
The Independent has reached out to the office of Ms Greene for comment.
