Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for claims Biden plans to brainwash kids by paying for preschool

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EEUU-DERECHA (AP)
EEUU-DERECHA (AP)

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has been ridiculed for her claims that President Biden plans to brainwash kids by paying for preschool.

The congresswoman, who has previously shown support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, tweeted on Wednesday: “Biden’s $1.8 trillion [American Families Plan] will raise taxes to put children in federal childcare. Do you want the same people that put men in [girls’] bathrooms and sports, force [masks] on children, teach the critical race theory, and deny gender training your children all day?”

Mr Biden’s American Families Plan would raise taxes on the rich to provide universal preschool for millions of three- and four-year-old children.

But Rep. Greene portrayed the Biden plan as a concerning government takeover of childcare and connected the plan with concepts not included in the prospective project.

The plan would, among other things, ensure that low and middle-income Americans don’t pay more than seven per cent of their income on childcare.

Ms Greene was subsequently ridiculed by Twitter users for claiming that critical race theory was part of the Biden plan.

“Critical race theory? Like creating the Anglo-Saxon Caucus? Let me guess you have to have [blonde] hair and blue eyes to be part of that? You’re such a joke. Please resign,” Deion Williams tweeted.

Ms Greene called off plans to launch her America First Caucus after she experienced significant backlash from lawmakers within the GOP.

A document obtained by Punchbowl News outlined a proposal to recruit people with “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and a return to an architectural style that “befits the progeny of European architecture”.

A spokesperson for the congresswoman said “she didn’t approve that language and has no plans to launch anything” after facing scrutiny over the language, which experts said made overtures to white nationalism.

Blasting Ms Greene for her comments on the “American Families Plan,” Leto Melbourne tweeted at the congresswoman: “My daughter is 1000 times safer sharing a bathroom with a transgender person than a Republican.”

An account called “MT Greene’s Lama” responded to Ms Greene: “Wow. This is a pile of lies nearly from start to finish. Does he also prevent them from eating meat? You forgot to throw that one in. How about kosher lasers?”

One Twitter user called Ms Greene “an insane, bitter meathead that is full-blown Q and seditious”.

Slava Malamud said: “Rep Laserbeam makes a great point. She was never in federal childcare, and look how well she writes in English and how transparently sane she is.”

Senior Biden Administration officials told reporters on Tuesday that the plan offers “transformational investments” so “all children and young people are able to learn and grow and gain the skills they need,” The Independent reported.

The Independent has reached out to the office of Ms Greene for comment.

Read More

FBI searches home of Giuliani-connected lawyer in relation to Ukraine dealings, report says

Jill Biden’s ‘virtual’ guest-list includes transgender teen, Dreamer and advocate for gun reform

Biden joint session address – live: First lady reveals guest list as Fauci lays into GOP senator

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump believes he would be on Mount Rushmore if he were a Democrat

    The former president says in a new podcast he will hold a rally soon and decide on a 2024 run in November next year

  • Mitch McConnell Puppet Lets The Truth Slip Out During Scathing Q&A Segment

    The Senate Minority Leader gets a little too real in a clip from Robert Smigel's new show, "Let's Be Real."

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked after claiming inside knowledge that Kamala Harris is running the White House

    ‘She’s calling the shots here. I know this,’ Ms Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Tuesday. Twitter was not so sure

  • I was a victim of child abuse and I have something to say to Tucker Carlson

    The Fox News host has recommended that people ‘call CPS’ if they see children playing with masks outside. Saying such things on national television isn’t just absurd — it’s dangerous

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Self-Owns With Conspiratorial Constitution Tweet

    "Thank you for admitting that. Bless your heart," one critic snarked at the Colorado Republican, who'd riffed about "smarter" people in her post.

  • Stephen Colbert Takes Dirtiest Swipe Yet At 'Mask-Hole' Tucker Carlson

    "The Late Show" host made a reference that public transportation riders could probably do without.

  • Caller threatens to bomb high school if track coach isn’t fired, Illinois officials say

    The track coach is under investigation after allegations of a racist remark to a Black student.

  • Senators dial back their push to stop 14-year-olds from marrying in NC

    North Carolina lawmakers made changes to a proposed bill that would have ended child marriages under age 18. Now it would keep the youngest legal marrying age at 14.

  • Italian Coast Guard Saves Badger Trapped in Genoa Port

    The Italian Coast Guard said they rescued a badger on April 24 after it got stuck in a hole in a breakwater adjacent the city’s coastal airport.The coast guard worked with a rescue team from the National Animal Protection Agency (ENPA) to free the badger, local news reported.ENPA said the badger, since named Marina, was recovering in their rescue center. Credit: Guardia Costiera via Storyful

  • Rock Hill woman charged with shooting teen at apartment parking lot after argument

    The 21-year-old suspect and 18-year-old victim are acquaintances, police said.

  • Trumpists’ New Capitol Riot Defense: Blame Maxine Waters

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIn Donald Trump’s political, media, and legal orbits, the former president and his Republican allies are coalescing around a new argument to fend off allegations that Trump incited the bloody Jan. 6 riot: Maxine Waters did it, too.Since leaving office early this year, the ex-president—who soldiers on as the effective leader of the Republican Party—has been served with lawsuit after lawsuit over his role in instigating the mob violence at the U.S. Capitol. That riot led to Trump becoming the first president in American history to be impeached twice. But in numerous GOP circles still willing to defend him, Trump’s hands are, of course, clean—even though Waters’ aren’t. Or so they argue.Waters, a 16-term Democratic congresswoman from California, ginned up a wave of conservative outrage when she urged protesters this month to “get more confrontational” in the event that a Minneapolis jury acquitted former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.Almost immediately after her comment started making waves on right-wing media, the former president—now ensconced at his private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago—took notice.Trump began rhetorically asking why he was getting so much criticism and inundated with lawsuits, when what Waters did was, in his apparent estimation, much worse, according to two people familiar with his private musings. Naturally, the ex-president wanted this to be made a prominent plank of political, legal, and messaging pushback against the sustained allegations that he’d incited a deadly riot, the sources recounted.Reached on Tuesday evening, Trump’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, declined to comment.Whether proponents of this argument have recently heard from Trump directly or not, the retort has indeed gained plenty of steam among conservative and MAGA luminaries. The argument, however, has not impressed everyone.“It’s a political argument, not a legal one,” Ken White, a First Amendment attorney and former federal prosecutor, said on Tuesday. “There’s no legal doctrine to quote. There’s no ‘You Did Something Like It, And Therefore It’s Fine’ doctrine that I’m aware of.”White continued that it was something a lawyer might use to attack Waters’ credibility as a witness or a plaintiff. “But the fact that one of the plaintiffs did something similar, and leaving aside whether it actually was similar, isn’t a legal defense, or something that would be a barrier to them moving forward with the lawsuit,” he continued. “It’s spin. It’s a truculent, crowd-pleasing argument.”During a protest at Brooklyn Center in Minnesota earlier this month, Waters declared that activists needed to stay on the street. “We’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational, we’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” she said.The comments followed days of protests and unrest in the city and dozens of arrests on riot-related charges after a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, in what law enforcement there claimed was an “accidental” shooting.Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the Chauvin trial, called Waters’ comments “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function” and even suggested that the remarks could be grounds for an appeal.But the attempt to excuse Trump’s behavior with comments from Maxine Waters is nothing new. During Trump’s impeachment trial in February 2021, Republicans used clips of Waters objecting to the 2016 Electoral College results and pledging to impeach Trump shortly after his election as evidence that Trump’s rhetoric on and before Jan. 6 was old hat. (Republicans ignored the key difference that Waters’ recent comments didn’t precipitate a riot.)More recently, Jonathan Turley—a George Washington University law professor close to Trumpworld—wrote an opinion piece for Fox News predicting that Waters comments “could well be cited in the ongoing litigation over the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.” Last week, Fox News primetime host and on-and-off Trump adviser Tucker Carlson asked whether Maxine Waters was “guilty of greater incitement than Donald Trump?”“Well, of course!” Carlson answered, to his own question. “But that's not the point. People like Maxine Waters don't care if you point out that they're hypocrites.”House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) also linked Waters' comments to the allegations that Trump incited the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. "President Trump used the words ‘peaceful’ when he talked about the statements that he made. I haven’t heard Maxine saying anything about peacefully protesting," Scalise said.Former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tweeted that Waters “did exactly what Donald J. Trump did not do” and accused Waters of making a “deliberate call for violence and a direct threat to the jury, if she and the mob do not approve the verdict.”And the Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has similarly tried to capitalize on Waters’ comments. He recently introduced a censure resolution against the California Democrat, which the House swiftly voted down on partisan lines. And in an interview with Punchbowl News this week, he warned that Democrats were going to have to run in new districts next year and “explain why they're condoning the language of Maxine Waters.”In February, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) sued the former president, alleging that Trump’s rhetoric about the election amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. In court filings, Thompson’s attorneys allege that Trump and Giuliani knowingly incited the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to storm the Capitol and disrupt Congress’ certification of President Biden’s electoral college victory.Waters signed onto the NAACP-filed suit from Thompson as a plaintiff, along with nine additional Democratic House members in early April. And in an amended complaint filed in the case, the California Democrat revealed she was forced to barricade herself in her office on Jan. 6.“Since the riot, Rep. Waters has had increased worries about her safety, and has felt compelled to increase the amount of security personnel with whom she travels to and from her home,” the complaint said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Death of California man who was pinned facedown by police draws comparisons to that of George Floyd

    "It's heartbreaking to see my mother have to go through this," Gerardo Gonzalez said of his brother's death. "She raised her firstborn and now she has to bury her firstborn."

  • Elliot Page says he '100%' knew he was a boy from the time he was a toddler

    Elliot Page shared he's a transgender man in a moving Instagram post last December: "I am trans. My pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."

  • Tennessee CEO Fired After Video Shows Him Harassing Teen Boy in Prom Dress

    A Tennessee executive has been terminated from his job after a video shows him harassing a teenage boy who was wearing a red dress ahead of his prom.

  • Mother, daughter seriously injured in Garner dog attack, police say

    A 7-year-old girl has died after being attacked by dogs in Garner Tuesday evening, police said. Her mother remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

  • They are killing our forest, Brazilian tribe warns

    The Awa, who have been called "the most threatened tribe on earth", face fresh challenges in Brazil.

  • Northern Ireland First Minister Foster to step down after party revolt

    BELFAST (Reuters) -Arlene Foster is to step down as Northern Ireland's First Minister at the end of June, bowing to pressure from members of her Democratic Unionist Party unhappy at her leadership over Brexit and social issues. Her announcement adds to instability in the British province, where angry young pro-British loyalists rioted in recent weeks over the perceived growing power of Irish nationalists and post-Brexit trade barriers with the rest of the United Kingdom. Foster, who took power in 2016, said in a statement that she would also step down as party leader on May 28.

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Why mask mandates for kids continue even as case numbers go down

    As COVID-19 vaccinations increase and cases begin a downward trend, states are slowly rolling back health guidance such as limited crowds and mask wearing. In Michigan, several outbreaks of cases have been reported over the last few weeks, including some in child care centers. The state is now mandating masks for children over 2.