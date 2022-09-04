Marjorie Taylor Greene said Biden's speech condemning MAGA Republicans was a 'dog whistle of violence' against her

Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking on a video uploaded to Facebook on May 29, 2022. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene/Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday said Biden put out a "dog whistle of violence against me."

She said Biden's speech condemning MAGA ideology could turn her into a target.

In his speech, Biden said the GOP is "dominated, driven, and intimidated by MAGA Republicans."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday said President Joe Biden is targeting her after delivering a speech condemning MAGA ideology.

The Democrats "are using their position of power and they have declared war on all of us because Joe Biden basically said in his speech that we're the enemies of the state," she said. "And he's calling us extremists. And so that's a dog whistle for violence against MAGA Republicans and it is a continued dog whistle of violence against me."

Her remarks come after Biden delivered a speech in Philadelphia that many Republican lawmakers, including Greene, criticized.

In the speech, Biden said there's "no place for political violence in America." He also criticized the MAGA ideology and said it's a "threat" to the US.

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love," Biden said. "They promote authoritarian leaders and fan the flames of political violence."

Biden said in the speech that the GOP is "dominated, driven, and intimidated by MAGA Republicans," but clarified that he wasn't talking about most Republican voters.

"For a long time, we've told ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us," the president urged.

The speech received backlash from prominent Republicans. Sen. John Kennedy, for example, characterized Biden's primetime address as "a very cynical attempt to fill our heads with stupid."

Greene made the remarks at former President Donald Trump's first rally since the FBI announced a probe into his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

