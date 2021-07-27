Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was sorry for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. Now she's saying private businesses not letting unvaccinated people in is 'segregation.'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized this June for comparing mask mandates and vaccine cards to the Holocaust. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene compared businesses choosing not to serve the unvaccinated to racial segregation.

Greene tweeted this controversial take just a month after she apologized for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.

Earlier this month, she went back to comparing Biden's door-to-door vaccine campaign to the Nazis.

Controversial Georgia lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene compared businesses choosing not to serve unvaccinated people to racial segregation.

In a tweet on July 26, Greene referenced an Instagram post made by the Argosy restaurant, a bar and burger joint located in the East Atlanta Village area of Georgia. The post showed a sign put up in the restaurant's window that read "No Vax No Service."

"This is called segregation," Green tweeted. "Will you be testing everyone at the door for the flu, strep throat, stomach bugs, colds, meningitis, aids, venereal diseases, Hep A, Hep C, staff (sic) infections, athletes foot, pink eye, croup, bronchitis, ringworm, scabies, or any other contagions?"

Greene was comparing a choice made by a privately-owned business not to serve unvaccinated people to Jim Crow-era racial segregation, which purposefully separated Black Americans from white people, forcing them to use different facilities. Remnants of segregation continue to rear their head today, particularly in infrastructure and housing.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the Argosy restaurant received angry comments and death threats since they put their "No Vax No Service" sign up last week. However, the establishment's owners are sticking to their guns, telling the news outlet they put the sign up after several restaurant staff caught COVID, which forced them to close their business.

"We weren't setting out to offend anyone. We aren't by any stretch promoting mandatory vaccinations. We feel very strongly that this is no different from a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy," Argosy co-owner Armando Celentano told Fox 5 Atlanta. "It's something that public health science shows lowers our chances of contracting and spreading the coronavirus."

Earlier this year, Greene likened vaccine documentation and mask mandates to Jews being required to wear yellow stars during the Holocaust. She later made a surprise visit to the Holocaust Museum and held a press conference to apologize for the comparison.

But just weeks after making that apology after her Holocaust Museum visit, Greene was back at it on July 7 - comparing the Biden administration's vaccine campaign to the "brownshirts," a Nazi paramilitary force called the Sturmabteilung.

And for spreading COVID misinformation and claiming falsely that COVID is not dangerous for those who are obese or under the age of 65, Greene was on July 20 slapped with a Twitter suspension for 12 hours.

Meanwhile, COVID cases in Georgia have gone up by 158% over the last 14 days, per The New York Times COVID case tracker. On July 27, the state reported a seven-day average of 2,002 new daily COVID cases. This marks a troubling surge in COVID infections since June 29, when Georgia was reporting an average of 266 cases over a seven-day period.

COVID case numbers continue to surge across the US. Insider reported on July 24 that new infections in the US neared 50,000 a day, the highest case numbers the country has seen since May.

Rachel Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a press briefing on July 16 that COVID is becoming a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," noting that the unvaccinated comprise around 97% of hospitalized COVID-19 cases.

