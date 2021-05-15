Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she's the victim of Democrat bullying when questioned about her hounding of AOC

Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she's the victim of Democrat bullying when questioned about her hounding of AOC
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mia Jankowicz
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marjorie Taylor Green at a new member orientation
Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., arrives at the Hyatt Regency for new member orientation in Washington on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene said she is the one who is a victim of bullying, not Democrats.

  • She listed a handful of grievances on Newsmax, re-casting her taunting of AOC as "citizen lobbying."

  • "They're the ones that are completely out of line," she told the rightwing network.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to flip the script about her behavior towards political rivals on Friday when questioned about a recent video of her taunting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Speaking to Greg Kelly on right-wing network Newsmax, Greene described several encounters with Democrats that she said make her the victim of aggression, contrary to what she sees as a skewed media narrative.

"They're accusing me of being aggressive and saying that my mannerisms are wrong," she said. "It's definitely the other way round."

A screenshot of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene talking to Newsmax&#39;s Greg Kelly.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene talking to Newsmax's Greg Kelly. Newsmax

Greene had come under intense criticism on several occasions for confrontational behavior and support of far-right causes, most recently on Wednesday when pursuing Ocasio Cortez on Capitol Hill "screaming," as witnesses said. On that occasion, she inaccurately said that Ocasio-Cortez supported terrorists.

Soon after that, a 2019 video emerged from before Greene was a member of Congress, showing her and far-right companions taunting Ocasio-Cortez through the New Yorker's office letterbox, calling her a "baby" who needed to "get rid of your diaper."

Speaking to Kelly, Greene described the act as "citizen lobbying."

A composite of close-up cellphone screenshots showing Marjorie Taylor Greene laughing into the camera, speaking through Alexandria OCasio-Cortez&#39; letterbox, and walking away.
Marjorie Taylor Greene in a 2019 video outside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' office. CNN/Insider

Earlier this year, a video from 2018 emerged, showing her harassing and mocking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg over his anti-gun stance.

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in February after multiple incidences emerged of her endorsing political violence.

Recalling that, Greene told Kelly Friday that "there was no ethics violation against me, I've done nothing wrong."

Kelly was keen to build the same narrative in his interview, saying that Democrats such as Ocasio-Cortez and Eric Swalwell - who has also been critical of Greene - are "picking on you."

marjorie taylor greene alexandria ocasio-cortez
MTG has challenged AOC to a debate on pay-per-view TV over the Green New Deal. Drew Angerer/Getty Images and Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Greene agreed, saying, "They don't know what to do with me because I'm not going to back down and be intimidated by their bully tactics."

She cited several instances that she said constituted bullying from Democrats:

An altercation in January with Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, where Bush was "verbally assaulting me in the tunnels, screaming at me," according to Greene. But when the incident was first reported, Bush said that it was Greene who berated her in the hallway after she had asked Greene to wear her mask properly.

In a live-streamed video from the tail end of the encounter, a voice can be heard shouting for Greene to put her mask on.

A standoff with Rep. Marie Newman, who in February planted the trans flag in what Greene described as "an aggressive manner" outside her own office. She also accused Newman of having "aggressively" bumped her shoulder while walking by her one time.

Pat Mullane, Newman's spokesperson, told Insider: "Like nearly every comment, claim and conspiracy that comes out of Marjorie Taylor Greene's mouth, this is laughably false and frankly absurd."

A video of Newman planting the flag can be seen here:

A visit from Guam's congressional delegate Michael San Nicolas in March, during which National Guardsmen offered cookies and books to Greene's aides outside her office. Greene was not in the office at the time.

The gesture came after a gaffe from Greene, who had mistakenly said at CPAC that Guam was a foreign country that is undeserving of American aid.

In their interview, Kelly and Greene cast this as a threatening act.

"I saw an orchestrated political event using our troops, marching them into your office, which I found to be potentially intimidating," said Kelly.

"Thank God I wasn't in there," agreed Greene.

Greene did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Greene's combative behavior could spark ethics review

    A year before her election to Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene searched for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at her Capitol office, taunting the New York Democrat to “get rid of your diaper” and “talk to the American citizens,” as shown in video unearthed Friday by CNN. The Georgia Republican continued: “If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens." Two men appear along with her in the video, also mocking Ocasio-Cortez and her staff through the mail slot.

  • AOC said Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'deeply unwell' after a video of Greene taunting her through a letterbox resurfaced

    The 2019 video emerged after Marjorie Taylor Greene hounded AOC in the halls of Congress. It shows Greene haranguing AOC through her letterbox.

  • Poll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issues

    Two-thirds of GOP voters don't believe President Biden won the election fair and square, suggesting former President Donald Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud still have momentum, a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found. At the same time, however, most of those voters think Republican lawmakers should be focusing their energy on proposing "important legislation." In fact, supporting election fraud claims was found to be the least important issue in the survey, trailing economic policy and "culture and values," as well. Republican rank and file still deny the legitimacy of the election, but it's still far more important to them now for their leaders to propose legislation on key issues and to match their voters on policy and on values, than it is to see them claim election fraud. pic.twitter.com/gfyWu4NrRr — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) May 16, 2021 The sentiment was also reflected in questions about Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). An overwhelming majority of respondents backed her ouster, but the most popular reason given was that Cheney wasn't on message with the rest of the party, rather than her thoughts on the 2020 election. NEW FROM @CBSNewsPoll: A majority of Republicans agree with @HouseGOP’s removing @RepLizCheney from conference leadership. Why do they feel this way? They believe she’s not on message; wrong about the 2020 election; didn’t support Trump. 1/3 say disloyalty should be punished. pic.twitter.com/yfnHJWUKw2 — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) May 16, 2021 Finally, there are more Republican voters who think the party should be expanding the base by emphasizing "policies and ideas" than there are those who believe lawmakers should prioritize "pushing for changes to state voting rules." The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted among 951 Republicans in the United States between May 12-14. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read the full results here. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterVaccinating the worldThe Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis deserves relentless investigating

  • Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee quietly signed a law that prohibits trans students and staff from using bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender

    Schools can be sued for "psychological, emotional, and physical harm suffered" should a person come into contact with someone of the "opposite sex."

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene under investigation for filing homestead exemptions on 2 homes

    Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband are under investigation for allegedly filing tax exemptions for two separate homes in different counties, which is a violation of Georgia law. WSB-TV reported that 2020 Georgia state tax records unearthed by investigative reporter Justin Gray revealed the couple was receiving a large tax break on their homes. A homestead exemption provides up to a $2,000 exemption from county and school taxes, according to Newsweek.

  • Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Ask Judge for Permission to Travel to Mexico After Prison Release

    The couple are hoping to take a five-day trip to San Jose Del Cabo this June, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.

  • Republican Arizona election official says Trump "unhinged"

    The Republican who now leads the Arizona county elections department targeted by a GOP audit of the 2020 election results is slamming former President Donald Trump and others in his party for their continued falsehoods about how the election was run. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Saturday called a Trump statement accusing the county of deleting an elections database “unhinged” and called on other Republicans to stop the unfounded accusations. The former president's statement came as Republican Senate President Karen Fann has demanded the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors come to the Senate to answer questions raised by the private auditors she has hired.

  • Coca-Cola is eliminating one of its beverages. Here’s what to know

    This is the beverage giant’s latest cut after announcing last year it was downsizing its portfolio.

  • Cheney says McCarthy, Stefanik are 'complicit' in spreading Trump's lies

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday told Fox News' Chris Wallace that she considers both House Minority Leader (R-Calif.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who replaced her as the chair of the House Republican Conference last week, "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's lies. Cheney then reiterated what she's been saying the last few few months as she's come under fire from her GOP colleagues and was ultimately removed her from her leadership role — that she isn't willing to back Trump's falsehoods for the sake of the party. WALLACE: Are Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik being complicit in the Trump lies? LIZ CHENEY: They are, and I'm not willing to do that. pic.twitter.com/zp9kbJZKi2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 16, 2021 In another interview that aired during Sunday's edition of This Week on ABC News, Cheney said she doesn't actually think many Republican lawmakers, save for maybe a handful, actually believe Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen. But she suggested it's "really dangerous" to cross Trump, so many have fallen in line anyway. "We now live in a country where [members of Congress'] votes are affected because they're worried about their security, they're worried about threats on their lives," she told Jon Karl. .@jonkarl: "How many of your colleagues actually believe that stuff—actually believe the election was stolen?" Rep. Liz Cheney: "I think it's a relatively small number." https://t.co/zwcCkO7rtC pic.twitter.com/xsyrfSdS4b — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterVaccinating the worldPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issues

  • Can Scarlett Johansson save Hollywood from terminal decline?

    Hollywood is gearing up to strike back against streaming services and the pandemic with a flood of superhero movies over the next 18 months. The US film industry has faced near obliteration as cinemas shut down for months, many permanently, ratings for the Oscars plummeted, and the Golden Globes was cancelled over a lack of racial diversity. In 2020 box office takings in North America came in at just $2.1 billion, down over 80 per cent from $11.3 billion in 2019. So far this year the take stands at less than $500 million. Amid fears audiences will not return studios plan to pump out a rapid succession of superhero extravaganzas that will be best experienced on a big screen. There will be at least 16 such movies between this summer and the end of 2022. It all kicks off just after the July 4 holiday with the release of Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, which cost Disney over $200 million to make. Disney will need it to gross $400 million just to break even as ticket sales are split with cinemas. "No pressure," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. "Black Widow, no question that's going to have huge attention. "Maybe superheroes will come to the rescue. The superhero movies are going to be really important in bringing audiences back.

  • Prosecutors ask to drop most charges in doctor rape case

    State prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to dismiss most sex crime charges filed against a reality TV doctor and his girlfriend, who are accused of drugging and raping several women at their Southern California home. The attorney general's office, which took over the case from the Orange County district attorney's office last year, filed a motion asking for dismissal of 10 charges involving six of the seven alleged victims. ”We have no reason to believe that any of these victims are being untruthful,” but a review found that some allegations couldn’t be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, the prosecutor said.

  • Democrat moves to censure three GOP lawmakers he says are 'rewriting history' in Jan. 6 attack

    During a hearing, a Georgia Republican said the events of Jan. 6 were “not an insurrection” and likened the day to a "normal tourist visit."

  • Mom Admits She Sent Daughter Text Message Berating Her When She Was In Hospital After Her Baby Died

    Kiara says when she was 36-weeks pregnant, her unborn child’s heart stopped beating. She says before she was out of the hospital and could grieve the loss of her child, her mother, Teresa, disclosed the tragic news on social media. She says her mother even blamed her for the baby’s death – and told Kiara that she should have been the one to die instead of the baby. Teresa claims the words didn’t come unwarranted. Hear about a text message Teresa sent to Kiara while she was still in the hospital recovering from surgery. Why does Teresa say she has mixed emotions about the text? On Friday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'My Mom is No Mother Teresa'," hear why the hostility between mother and daughter runs deep. Plus, hear what Teresa’s other children say about her behavior. Can this family move forward from all the anger and resentment and begin to heal? Check local listings to see where you can watch. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: At odds with a family member? WATCH: Woman Says Mom Announced Her Baby’s Death Before She Could Grieve; Mom Says She Earned Right To Share Pain

  • Sophie Turner Stuns in a Sheer Black Bodysuit in This New Instagram Selfie

    She completed the look with a sleek ponytail.

  • Puerto Rico investigates after invasive creature potentially endangers local turtles

    Puerto Rico has launched an investigation into the status of an invasive organism whose behavior may have endangered some of the island’s native turtles: Jake Paul. Specifically—and per TMZ—the territory’s authorities took notice after Paul posted a video of himself and his friends apparently racing in trucks along the islands’ beaches recently, an activity that’s illegal at least in part because of environmental damage it can cause, and especially because it’s turtle-nesting season, and beach is where turtle live.

  • Rep. Maxine Waters threatens to sue Fox News after ‘false claims,’ citing death threats

    The 82-year-old U.S. congresswoman detailed a death threat she received, in which a caller referred to her as the n-word and said she deserved to be “hung by a rope for treason.” Congresswoman Maxine Waters is weighing a lawsuit against Fox News after the conservative news outlet reported that she requested and utilized federal law enforcement for security during her travels to and from Minnesota where she attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration last month. In a report published on Friday, Fox News claimed Rep. Waters (D-Calif.) used government resources to be accompanied by two armed Capitol Police officers and two U.S. Secret Service agents and that she requested two air marshals and two more marshals to escort her in the airport.

  • 'We've tried democracy and it failed': Adoring El Salvadorians swoon over their millennial dictator

    When El Salvador's millennial president ordered the armed forces to take control of Congress the world looked on in horror. Gun-toting soldiers intimidating MPs to approve a loan for new military hardware was widely interpreted as one of the darkest moments in El Salvador’s history since a bloody civil war ended in 1992. But a year later things have somehow taken a turn for the worse. Nayib Bukele, the leather jacket-wearing former advertising executive labelled the 'hipster Donald Trump', this month sacked Supreme court judges and the country’s attorney general, tearing up what little is left of the democracy he took charge of. International condemnation followed. Yet, inside the country of 6.5 million people, the popularity of Central America's newest 'dictator' can't stop growing. Polls suggest that despite a rapid dismantling of democratic institutions, Mr Bukele's approval rating has soared as high as 91 per cent. “Bukele is one of us. He’s a man of the people,” Omar Ticas, a 32-year-old telephone salesman told The Telegraph. “If what we had before him was democracy, well, democracy isn’t working for us. We need something harder.”

  • CNN's Don Lemon Announces Newly-Named Show Hours After Saying CNN Tonight 'Is No More'

    "I'll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight," the journalist said on social media Saturday

  • Alireza Fazeli Monfared wanted to live as a free gay man in the West. His family in Iran beheaded him days before his dream came true, say activists.

    Alireza Fazeli Monfared's mother found his headless body in a remote village. His killers are yet to be arrested.