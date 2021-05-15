Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she's the victim of Democrat bullying when questioned about her hounding of AOC

Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., arrives at the Hyatt Regency for new member orientation in Washington on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene said she is the one who is a victim of bullying, not Democrats.

She listed a handful of grievances on Newsmax, re-casting her taunting of AOC as "citizen lobbying."

"They're the ones that are completely out of line," she told the rightwing network.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to flip the script about her behavior towards political rivals on Friday when questioned about a recent video of her taunting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Speaking to Greg Kelly on right-wing network Newsmax, Greene described several encounters with Democrats that she said make her the victim of aggression, contrary to what she sees as a skewed media narrative.

"They're accusing me of being aggressive and saying that my mannerisms are wrong," she said. "It's definitely the other way round."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene talking to Newsmax's Greg Kelly. Newsmax

Greene had come under intense criticism on several occasions for confrontational behavior and support of far-right causes, most recently on Wednesday when pursuing Ocasio Cortez on Capitol Hill "screaming," as witnesses said. On that occasion, she inaccurately said that Ocasio-Cortez supported terrorists.

Soon after that, a 2019 video emerged from before Greene was a member of Congress, showing her and far-right companions taunting Ocasio-Cortez through the New Yorker's office letterbox, calling her a "baby" who needed to "get rid of your diaper."

Speaking to Kelly, Greene described the act as "citizen lobbying."

Marjorie Taylor Greene in a 2019 video outside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' office. CNN/Insider

Earlier this year, a video from 2018 emerged, showing her harassing and mocking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg over his anti-gun stance.

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in February after multiple incidences emerged of her endorsing political violence.

Recalling that, Greene told Kelly Friday that "there was no ethics violation against me, I've done nothing wrong."

Kelly was keen to build the same narrative in his interview, saying that Democrats such as Ocasio-Cortez and Eric Swalwell - who has also been critical of Greene - are "picking on you."

MTG has challenged AOC to a debate on pay-per-view TV over the Green New Deal. Drew Angerer/Getty Images and Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Greene agreed, saying, "They don't know what to do with me because I'm not going to back down and be intimidated by their bully tactics."

She cited several instances that she said constituted bullying from Democrats:

An altercation in January with Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, where Bush was "verbally assaulting me in the tunnels, screaming at me," according to Greene. But when the incident was first reported, Bush said that it was Greene who berated her in the hallway after she had asked Greene to wear her mask properly.

In a live-streamed video from the tail end of the encounter, a voice can be heard shouting for Greene to put her mask on.

A standoff with Rep. Marie Newman, who in February planted the trans flag in what Greene described as "an aggressive manner" outside her own office. She also accused Newman of having "aggressively" bumped her shoulder while walking by her one time.

Pat Mullane, Newman's spokesperson, told Insider: "Like nearly every comment, claim and conspiracy that comes out of Marjorie Taylor Greene's mouth, this is laughably false and frankly absurd."

A video of Newman planting the flag can be seen here:

-Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

A visit from Guam's congressional delegate Michael San Nicolas in March, during which National Guardsmen offered cookies and books to Greene's aides outside her office. Greene was not in the office at the time.

The gesture came after a gaffe from Greene, who had mistakenly said at CPAC that Guam was a foreign country that is undeserving of American aid.

In their interview, Kelly and Greene cast this as a threatening act.

"I saw an orchestrated political event using our troops, marching them into your office, which I found to be potentially intimidating," said Kelly.

"Thank God I wasn't in there," agreed Greene.



Greene did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

