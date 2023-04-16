Marjorie Taylor Greene says climate change is a 'scam' and that fossil fuels are 'amazing'

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia boos President Joe Biden during the State of the Union Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that climate change is a "scam."

The Georgia GOP lawmaker then championed fossil fuels, calling them "natural and amazing."

Countless scientific studies say that burning fossil fuels has played a major role in the warming climate.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene floated an alternate explanation for the warming climate, claimed that climate change is a "scam," and added that fossil fuels are "amazing," in a tweet on Saturday.

"If you believe that today's 'climate change' is caused by too much carbon, you have been fooled," Greene tweeted.

Greene went on to explain that a changing climate is "normal" because "we live on a spinning planet that rotates around a much bigger sun along with other planets and heavenly bodies rotating around the sun that all create gravitational pull on one another while our galaxy rotates and travels through the universe."

The Georgia lawmaker went on to celebrate fossil fuels.

"Don't fall for the scam, fossil fuels are natural and amazing," she wrote. "They produce an abundance of energy that we all need to survive along with more products than you can possibly imagine."

Greene, who is known to espouse conspiracy theories, has no background in environmental science. Countless studies, meanwhile, have shown a direct correlation between fossil fuels and negative impacts on the environment and human health.

"Using fossil fuels for energy has exacted an enormous toll on humanity and the environment—from air and water pollution to global warming," the National Resources Defense Council found.

Greene did not respond to Insider's request for comment at the time of publication.

