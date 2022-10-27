Marjorie Taylor Greene says a GOP-led House will investigate companies that stopped donating to Republicans after the Capitol riot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Marjorie Taylor Greene said a GOP-led House would probe firms that stopped donating to Republicans.

She said some "big corporations" and lobbyists have ceased donations after the Capitol riots.

Greene also accused the corporations of "corporate communism."

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Wednesday that if the GOP wins a majority in Congress, it will investigate companies that stopped donating to them after the Capitol riot.

Speaking on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, Greene accused unnamed businesses of "corporate communism." She suggested that she and her Republican colleagues should probe such companies for their conduct.

"You know what they did after January 6, Steve? They stopped donating. All the lobbyists, all the big corporations stopped donating to a whole bunch of my Republican colleagues that they used to donate to," Greene said.

"They said: 'Oh no, we can't support you because of the big lie,' or whatever they want to call it," she continued.

"There is going to be investigations coming," Greene added. "And there should be. There definitely should be, because the way corporations have conducted themselves, I've always called it corporate communism."

Greene also advised big businesses to "lawyer up" and focus on "customer service" instead of politics.

It's unclear what investigations Greene wants to conduct. She also did not provide a list of corporations that she wanted the GOP to investigate. A spokesperson for Greene did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Axios reported on Wednesday that several large firms are hiring lawyers in anticipation of a Republican-controlled House. They are preparing for a possible GOP revenge against companies that support the Democratic Party, per Axios.

Greene currently lacks the power to launch investigations into corporations. The Georgia representative was stripped of her committee assignments in February 2021. She was accused at the time of promoting right-wing conspiracy theories and endorsing violence against her congressional colleagues. Greene objected to being stripped of her positions, claiming, per NPR, that she was just a "very regular American" who "stumbled across" the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Story continues

Separately, President Donald Trump has discussed giving Greene an important position in his administration if he were to win the presidency again, Rolling Stone reported in October. A source close to Trump told Rolling Stone this role could be a senior position at the Department of Justice.

Robert Draper, a journalist at The New York Times Magazine, told the Daily Beast in October that Trump has repeatedly discussed picking Greene as his 2024 running mate because she has been "unflaggingly loyal" to him.

Greene previously told Draper that she "would be honored" to serve as Trump's running mate, but also said she would likely be considered too divisive to take on the role — even by the GOP's standards. She also told Draper that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy should be prepared to give her more power and leeway if he wants to keep the Republican base happy.

Greene is currently running for re-election in Georgia's 14th District.

Read the original article on Business Insider