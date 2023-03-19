Marjorie Taylor Greene says Republicans don't need to protest potential Trump arrest

Shortly after former President Donald Trump announced he expects to be arrested, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Republicans don't need to protest the possible pending arrest because the "communist Democrats" have sealed their fate.

The representative from Georgia took to her professional Twitter account multiple times on Saturday to share her thoughts on Trump's Truth Social post where he said illegal leaks from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office have led him to believe he will be arrested on Tuesday.

In her first tweet Saturday morning, Greene came after the Department of Justice and the Manhattan DA by stating the potential arrest is "ALL FOR POLITICS!"

"This is what they do in communist(s) countries to destroy their political opponents!" Greene wrote. "Republicans in Congress MUST subpoena these communists and END this! We have the power to do it, and we also have the power to DEFUND their salaries and departments! Enough of this!"

TRUMP SAYS ‘ILLEGAL LEAKS’ INDICATE HE'LL BE ARRESTED TUESDAY

A couple of hours later, Greene seemingly responded to Trump's request that people "protest" and "take our nation back" by saying Republicans don't need to protest the "communist Democrats" and the party's "political weaponization."

"These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024 because the silent majority has two feelings right now about the current regime," Greene wrote. "Fear and anger."

The firebrand lawmaker said the two feelings are "the most powerful combination" leading up to an election, and "Democrats are driving that force with their own corrupt actions."

PELOSI, DEMS CALLS TRUMP'S ARREST WARNING 'RECKLESS,' ACCUSE HIM OF FOMENTING 'UNREST'

Trump's Truth Social post blew up social media Saturday morning after reports surrounding a potential indictment, sparking reaction from politicians on both sides of the aisle and other prominent figures. The post read as follows:

"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was among the reactors, responding to a tweet related to the possible arrest by saying, "If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory."

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 22, 2023

TWITTER'S ELON MUSK PREDICTS TRUMP WILL WIN RE-ELECTION IN 'LANDSLIDE VICTORY' IF ARRESTED

Fox News Digital reported Saturday afternoon that a court source said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office will meet with law enforcement to "discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week."

The potential indictment stems from the yearslong investigation surrounding Trump's alleged hush money scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels. Toward the end of the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen sent $130,000 to Daniels to prevent her from disclosing her 2006 affair with Trump. Trump reimbursed Cohen through installments.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung blasted the investigation in a lengthy statement to Fox News Digital, calling it a "witch hunt" and accusing Bragg of being in the pocket of President Biden and "radical Democrats."

"President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most Radical Left Democrats are making that clear," Cheung said.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office would neither "confirm or comment" on the impending indictment when reached for comment on Friday.

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.