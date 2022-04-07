Marjorie Taylor Greene says she reported Jimmy Kimmel to Capitol Police after Will Smith joke

Maureen Breslin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Jimmy Kimmel
    Jimmy Kimmel
    American talk show host and comedian
  • Will Smith
    Will Smith
    American actor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday tweeted that she had reported late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel to Capitol Police after a joke he made about her in a monologue.

Greene reposted a clip of Kimmel making the joke which ended with the comedian asking “Wow, where is Will Smith when you need him?,” stating, “This threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice.”

Kimmel made the joke during a monologue this week on his ABC show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” criticizng Greene for a tweet in which she called three GOP senators “pro-pedophile.”

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, this Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican Senators who said they’ll vote ‘yes’ on Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ,” Kimmel said on his program, quoting Greene’s Monday tweet.

Kimmel then added the punchline, “Wow, where is Will Smith when you need him?” in reference to the incident at the Oscars where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after a joke made about Smith’s wife.

Kimmel fired back at Greene after her tweet saying she reported him to Capitol Police.

“Officer? I would like to report a joke,” Kimmel tweeted.

Jackson faced intense questioning from Republican senators over her record on sentencing child sex offenders during her Senate confirmation hearings in late March.

During the confirmation hearing, Sen. John Hawley (R-Mo.) focused on the case United States v. Hawkins, where Jackson gave the defendant a three-month prison sentence, below the government’s recommendation of two years in prison and far below the federal advisory guideline of a minimum of eight years of incarceration.

The Hill has reached out to Kimmel, Greene, and Capitol Police for comment.

