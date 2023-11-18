Marjorie Taylor Greene says she isn't antisemitic because Jesus was 'a Jewish carpenter'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended herself against antisemitism allegations in her new book.

She claimed that her controversial Jewish space laser comments were "sarcastic."

The Christian nationalist congresswoman noted that her "Savior," Jesus, was a Jewish carpenter.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene addressed her controversial comments about Jewish space lasers and said that she is not antisemitic because her "Savior," Jesus, was a Jewish carpenter.

The Georgia congresswoman has dedicated a chapter of her upcoming memoir "MTG" to addressing the antisemitism allegations, per The Forward, which received an advanced copy of the book.

Greene made a widely ridiculed claim in 2018 that a Jewish-financed space laser had caused the worst wildfires in California's history.

In the now-deleted Facebook post , Greene said there were "too many coincidences to ignore" with the fire, claimed there had been laserbeam sightings, and speculated that a vice chairman at "Rothschild Inc, international investment banking firm" was involved.

"This was something I had once said in a sarcastic social media post years before I was elected," Greene wrote about her space laser comments in the book.

The Jewish Rothschild family, a European banking dynasty known for their vast wealth, are often targets of far-right conspiracy theories that falsely claim they secretly control all of the world's wealth.

She claimed in 2021 that she had not been aware that the Rothschild family is Jewish.

The Christian nationalist congresswoman went on to defend herself against allegations of antisemitism.

"There is not an antisemitic bone in my body," Greene wrote. "My Savior is a Jewish carpenter who died on the cross for my sins, and I have no antisemitic sentiments whatsoever."

She also said that she has donated to the Temple Institute in Israel, an organization that aims to rebuild the Jewish temple on the Temple Mount and reinstate animal sacrificial worship.

Greene previously courted controversy for her promotion of baseless conspiracy theories. including QAnon , which has antisemitic elements.

She later said she had moved away from the movement and explained that she had "easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet."

