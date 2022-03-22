Marjorie Taylor Greene says she feels ‘threatened’ by transgender women like Rachel Levine, a high-ranking official at the Health Department

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Greene says falsely that "biological men" are "aggressively replacing women."

Her tweet was targeting Rachel Levine, the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the US.

Levine was chosen in March as one of USA TODAY's "Women of the Year."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she feels "threatened" because transgender women – who she calls "biological men" – are replacing her.

The assertion that transgender women are replacing people assigned female at birth is false, but follows Greene's anti-trans stance.

The Georgia Republican and far-right conspiracy theorist made her comments in a retweet of disparaging tweets about Adm. Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health for the US Department of Health and Human Services. Levine, the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the nation, was chosen in March as one of USA TODAY's "Women of the Year."

"As a woman, I feel threatened because biological men are aggressively replacing women," Greene tweeted. "All of my life, as an American women, I've been equal in every place to men, but not anymore."

The disparaging tweets came from conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who asked, "Where are the feminists?" in response to USA TODAY's selection of Levine, and from the conservative Christian satirical blog The Babylon Bee, which called Levine their "Man of the Year."

The tweets were deleted by Twitter but Fox News host Tucker Carlson retweeted screen shots of them, writing, "But wait. Both these tweets are true."

Last year, Greene posted an anti-transgender sign outside her Capitol Hill congressional office, defining gender as male and female. She posted that sign after Rep. Marie Newman, an Illinois Democrat, planted a transgender-rights flag at her own office — across the hall from Greene's — to support Newman's daughter. "Trust the science," Greene's sign said.

Other conservatives have slammed USA TODAY's choice. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a Missouri Republican, tweeted "According to USA Today, men are better than women at being women."

