Marjorie Taylor Greene Says States Should ‘Consider Seceding From the Union’

In February, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called for a “national divorce” between red and blue states. Now, she’s taking her call for a schism even further by encouraging states to outright “consider seceding from the union.”

On Monday, Greene (R-Ga.) wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that “if the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union.”

“From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden’s traitorous America last border policies,” Greene added.

Months ago, Greene suggested that a “national divorce,” rather than, say, a democratic form of governance, was needed to remedy the disputes between Republican and Democratic states. “From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” Greene said at the time.

The most notable attempt at secession in U.S. history is, of course, that of the 11 southern Confederate states who split from the union in an attempt to stave the abolition of slavery in their territories. The Confederacy was handily defeated in the Civil War. Yet, some modern-day Republicans have begun to view secession as a favorable alternative to actually doing the job of representative governance.

In March, Texas Republicans introduced a bill that would place a referendum for the state’s secession from the United States on the 2024 ballot. The measure would allow Texans to vote on “whether or not the State should investigate the possibility of Texas independence, and present potential plans to the Legislature.”

In 2022, failed Ohio congressional candidate J.R. Majewski called for states where a majority of voters had supported Trump to split from the country.

“I didn’t want to be a hype beast,” Majewski said during a live stream, “ but I’ve had it in my back pocket to say that every state that went red should secede from the United States.”

“To me, secession is not out there. It’s all about how you frame the dialogue though. You can’t just, you know, obviously you’re talking to me, different story, but the general population, you know, we have to break ‘em in easy,” Majewski added.

While Majewski failed to make it into elected office, Greene’s repeated calls for succession have not gone unnoticed by her colleagues in the House. “I have a news flash Marjorie, Seceding didn’t go so well for y’all last time. You would know that if your side READ books instead of banning them. Section 3 says levying war against the U.S. is treason,” tweeted Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).

“Start working for the UNITED States of America or do us a favor and secede YOURSELF from Congress,” Bowman added.

