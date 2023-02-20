Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks Uproar With 'Treasonous' Presidents Day Tweet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been accused of calling for civil war in a Presidents Day tweet.

“We need a national divorce,” the extremist Republican tweeted. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal goverrnment. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

It’s not the first time Greene, who vocally supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, has floated the idea of secession. In October 2021, she polled her Twitter followers on whether they thought the U.S. should “have a national divorce.” She was similarly condemned at the time.

Civil war broke out in the U.S. in the 1860s, after an alliance of southern states seceded in an effort to continue the legal enslavement of Black people.

We need a national divorce.



We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.



Everyone I talk to says this.



From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are… https://t.co/Azn8YF1UUy — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023

Monday’s tweet attracted backlash from both sides of the political aisle. Utah’s Republican Gov. Spencer Cox slammed her rhetoric as “destructive and wrong and — honestly— evil.”

“We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling. And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart,” Cox tweeted. “We can disagree without hate. Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival.”

Sharing Greene’s tweet, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) noted that “secession is unconstitutional” and no member of Congress should advocate for it.

Let’s review some of the governing principles of America, @mtgreenee:



Our country is governed by the Constitution. You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution.

Secession is unconstitutional. No member of Congress should advocate secession, Marjorie. https://t.co/XE3cQXYrnl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 20, 2023

Democrats, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), also denounced Greene’s rhetoric.

Did she just call for Civil War?



Does she know what happened the last time a few states said they wanted to leave? — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 20, 2023

Democrats in the majority passed a bipartisan, transformative infrastructure law. We focused on you.



What are MAGA Republicans focused on? Dividing Americans.



Also, Georgia acted like a blue state in the 2020, 2021, and 2022 federal elections. And Georgia grows woke kale. https://t.co/m8G5eGplIp — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 20, 2023

Others labeled the missive treasonous and traitorous. See some of the other reactions below.

The last time some states decided to “separate” from the Union, the Civil War made clear for all time that we are indivisible. We’re all in this together.



Advocating for the dissolution of the United States is treasonous and un-American. https://t.co/SEb19d0SDK — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 20, 2023

This is treasonous. Period. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 20, 2023

You are a danger to the country and you only want to divide us. You are literally calling for secession, which is pretty on brand for traitors like you. https://t.co/aLiStXZsTH — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) February 20, 2023

This is a member of the House Homeland Security Committee advocating for Civil War. https://t.co/TmdkUtXwrY — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) February 20, 2023

Really scary right wing talking point being shopped by a really scary right wing member of Congress https://t.co/D2M4qqTb3V — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 20, 2023

Last time you confederate traitors did this, it cost America 600,000 lives. Also, before you start promoting treason you should look up which state you live in. Georgia voted for Biden and two Democratic Senators. In other words, you live in a blue state, dumbass. https://t.co/hst6iWLn1D — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 20, 2023

We’ve really been telling y’all exactly who wants to incite civil war. Do you believe us now? https://t.co/6nkU01h7Ms — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) February 20, 2023

You know America tried this before and your side lost, right? — Van Badham (@vanbadham) February 20, 2023

The 14th amendment says you can’t serve in congress after supporting insurrection and treason against the United States https://t.co/vlVW1bDlBE — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 20, 2023

