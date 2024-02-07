Marjorie Taylor Greene Storms Out Of Hearing As Dem Lawmaker Puts Her On Blast

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) stormed out of a committee meeting on Tuesday as a Democratic lawmaker gave her a reminder about her own recent past during a hearing on crime in Washington, D.C.

Greene, a conspiracy theorist who spoke at a white nationalist event in 2022, went on a lengthy rant on everything from crime in the nation’s capital to gun rights to Donald Trump to Black Lives Matter and beyond.

“That was a lot,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said when she was done, then pointed out what he found “ironic” about Greene talking about crime in Washington, D.C.

“She literally supported an insurrection and attack on the Capitol,” Garcia said.

He said Greene “coddled” the insurrectionists when she visited them last year in jail, where she offered them handshakes and pats on the back and said they were “political prisoners.”

“They actually tried to overthrow our government,” Garcia reminded her.

That caused Greene ― who last month called Hunter Biden a “coward” for leaving a hearing when she was speaking about him ― to walk out of the hearing. She appeared to shout something as she left, but it’s not clear what she tried to say.

“She’s insane,” Garcia later wrote on X:

Garcia last year also lashed out at Greene over her support for those arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

“The first thing she does is ... greets them and hugs them and prays with them and apologizes and is treating them like heroes, and I’m sitting there going, this is disgusting,” Garcia told MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas in autumn. “These people attacked our government, they tried to overthrow our government.”