Marjorie Taylor Greene supports push to make Tucker Carlson Trump’s VP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene joined a growing chorus of right-wing figures pushing to put former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on a 2024 GOP ticket led by Donald Trump.

The Georgia congresswoman, who told the Guardian in August her name was “on a list” of vice presidential candidates if the former president returns to power, replied Friday to a tweet by ultra-conservative activist Charlie Kirk pushing for a Trump-Carlson ticket.

“I agree with you Charlie,” Greene wrote on X. “There’s no one better than Tucker Carlson!!”

The idea of Trump teaming up with Carlson gained momentum after the frontrunner to win the Republican nomination said on a conservative radio show this week that he’d consider joining forces with the 54-year-old pundit.

When rumors Carlson might run for president circulated in July 2022, he quickly shot them down.

“ I have zero ambition, not just politically, but in life,” he said in an interview with Semafor founder Ben Smith.

It was around that time Internet fabulist Alex Jones told Greene she’d beat Trump if she ran for office in 2024. Greene stated becoming president is something she’s considered.

According to Carlson, then a prime time star on Fox News, he enjoyed his job and had no plans to leave it. Less than a year later, Fox News cut Carlson loose. Text messages from Carlson revealed during the discovery process of the network’s lawsuit with Dominion Voting showed Carlson claiming to “hate (Trump) passionately,” adding the former president was good at “destroying things.”

The outlet reached a $787 million settlement with Dominion over their lies about the latter’s voting machines tampering with the 2020 election results.

Carlson has since expressed support for Trump, whom he interviewed for a social media video in August.

