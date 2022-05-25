Marjorie Taylor Greene takes pro-gun stance following Texas school shooting: 'We don't need more gun control. We need to return to God.'

Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a pro-gun tweet after an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Greene speculated, without evidence, that "sometimes meds can be the problem."

She asserted that the US doesn't need "more gun control" but should "return to God" instead.

GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene made her anti-gun control stance clear in a tweet following a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday.

In a tweet following the incident, Greene speculated without basis that "sometimes meds can be the problem."

"Our nation needs to take a serious look at the state of mental health today," Greene tweeted.

She added that she thought the US is "failing our youngest generations from decades of rejecting good moral values and teachings."

"We don't need more gun control," Greene wrote. "We need to return to God."

At least 19 students and two adults are dead after an active shooter opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. While local police initially took the suspected shooter — an 18-year-old male — into custody, Texas Governor Greg Abbott later confirmed that the suspect had died.

The shooting was the deadliest elementary school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

Greene, who won her primary race in Georgia on Tuesday, joined a chorus of voices on the right railing against gun control after the shooting. This included Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer, who tweeted after the massacre that it is "time to arm the teachers and bring back prayer in our public schools."

Greene has consistently been pro-gun and anti-gun control. She has been known to hold gun raffles and was seen in a video that emerged in January 2021 harassing a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Greene's position following the Texas shooting stands in stark contrast to Democratic and progressive lawmakers.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for one, has called out Sen. Ted Cruz for his scheduled appearance at an upcoming National Rifle Association event, saying Cruz "can do more than pray."

Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy has pleaded on the Senate floor for his fellow lawmakers to do something about gun violence in the US.

"Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate?" Murphy said. "Why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job of putting yourself in this position of authority, if your answer is that the slaughter increases as our kids run for their lives is that we do nothing? What are we doing?"

"Spare me the bullshit about mental illness," Murphy said to reporters after his address in the Senate, per The Guardian.

"We don't have any more mental illness than any other country in the world. You cannot explain this through a prism of mental illness because we're not an outlier on mental illness," Murphy added, per the outlet.

"We're an outlier when it comes to access to firearms and the ability of criminals and very sick people to get their arms on firearms. That's what makes America different."

President Joe Biden has also called for new weapons restrictions in the wake of the shooting, referencing how losing a child is "like having a piece of your soul ripped away."

