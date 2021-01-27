QAnon-aligned Rep. Marjorie Greene's support for 'a bullet to the head' for Pelosi draws rebuke from House GOP leader

Newly uncovered Facebook posts by Georgia freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressing support for the murder of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were called “deeply disturbing” by the top Republican in the House, whose office said he planned to “have a conversation with her” about it.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Greene had shown support for executing prominent Democrats before she ran for Congress in 2020. Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory who has a long history of racist comments, was elected to the House in November after winning the Republican primary in a heavily conservative district.

According to CNN, Greene “liked a comment that said ‘a bullet to the head would be quicker’ to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In other posts, Greene liked comments about executing FBI agents who, in her eyes, were part of the ‘deep state’ working against Trump.” In a February 2019 Facebook Live video from inside Pelosi’s office, Greene suggested the Democratic leader would “suffer death or she’ll be in prison” for her “treason.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Greene said she had teams of people manage her accounts over the years, implying some of the comments weren’t hers. A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Axios Tuesday night, “These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them.” McCarthy had condemned Greene last year after Politico unearthed hours of video of her endorsing racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic views.

Following her primary victory, then-President Donald Trump called her a “future star.” Greene had received more than $75,000 from the House Freedom Fund, the campaign fundraising arm of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus.

On Wednesday morning, Fred Guttenberg, the father of a Parkland, Fla., student who died in the 2018 school shooting there, posted a video of Greene harassing Parkland survivor and gun legislation advocate David Hogg outside the Capitol. Guttenberg wrote, “Is this you harassing [Hogg] weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.” As of Wednesday morning, the video was still up on Greene’s YouTube page.

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

In the video, originally posted by Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., Greene is accusing Hogg of being funded by George Soros, the billionaire Democratic donor. Last week, Media Matters reported that Greene had promoted the idea that the shooting, which resulted in 17 deaths, was a “false flag” operation, a staged event to influence public opinion, a claim that has been made about every nationally publicized mass shooting event in recent years. Per Media Matters, Greene has since removed some of the posts, but the organization retained screenshots.

Greene had previously promoted conspiracies tied to both the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., and the Pizzagate conspiracy, a precursor to QAnon, whose adherents believed a Washington, D.C., restaurant hid a dungeon where children were held as sex slaves.

Through a number of videos and posts on social media over the last three years, Greene has promoted content related to QAnon, a cultlike conspiracy theory about a plan by Trump to dismantle a child-molesting cabal of Democrats and global elites. In documents obtained by Yahoo News, believers were labeled a domestic terrorism threat, and some of the rioters arrested for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 were believers.

In one video posted to YouTube in 2017, Greene talks about the anonymous “Q,” whom she describes as “a patriot” and “very pro-Trump.” She says, “I’m very excited about that now there’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles out, and I think we have the president to do it.”

