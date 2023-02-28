Marjorie Taylor Greene Votes Against Mourning Victims Of Turkey-Syria Earthquakes

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and one fellow Republican were the only House lawmakers on Monday to vote against a resolution that mourned the almost 50,000 people killed in this month’s earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The resolution, which praised “the work of humanitarian aid and rescue workers on the ground” and condemned “efforts by the Assad regime of Syria to exploit the disaster to evade international pressure and accountability,” passed 412-2.

Greene (R-Ga.), and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) opposed the measure.

Praying for Turkey and other countries suffering through deadly earthquakes.



Thousands are feared dead. https://t.co/uFzQvDeN82 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 6, 2023

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), who sponsored the earthquake resolution, said on the House floor that “to the brutal Assad regime and its backers — war criminal Putin, the authoritarian ayatollah in Iran — there will be a message: your diversion of humanitarian aid during an earthquake is despicable.”

“The U.S. Congress stands united. We will never normalize with you,” Wilson continued. “We will hold all those who attempt to normalize with you accountable, and we will not stop supporting the people of Syria to have a government they deserve based on democracy with rule of law, not authoritarians with rule of gun.”

Tonight the House passed my resolution to stand with the people of Türkiye and Syria and against the brutal Assad regime following the devastating earthquakes. https://t.co/PW7BlFqV5p — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) February 28, 2023

Greene, the spotlight-seeking extremist, has called for America to stop funding Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion. In February, she tweeted she was “praying for Turkey and other countries suffering through deadly earthquakes.”

Massie last year voted against a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime.

