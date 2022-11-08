Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president while she spoke at a rally in Ohio. Octavio Jones/Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024.

She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state.

"Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday told Florida Governor Ron DeSantis not to compete with former President Donald Trump for the White House, as speculation abounds that the two GOP heavyweights could square off against each other for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Speaking at a Trump rally in Ohio, Greene urged DeSantis to remain governor of Florida and said running for president meant he would "abandon" his state. Trump was expected to announce a presidential run at Monday's rally. Instead, he teased a "big announcement" that he'll be making on November 15.

Discussing Trump's potential campaign for the White House, Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn told Greene at the rally: "If anyone steps into the political ring and tries to challenge President Trump as far as being the Republican nominee for 2024, we feel like it's political suicide. This is his party, this is his race to run."

"Absolutely, I think that it's clear and obvious," Greene responded.

"What we need in this country, Brian, is we need strong Republican governors like Ron DeSantis," she later said.

"We need strong Republican governors to fight, stay in for eight years and save their states, not to abandon their states and try to run for president or any other big position," Greene added.

"My message is for everyone, anyone that's considering running for president in 2024 against President Trump, please support President Trump," she said.

DeSantis has in recent months been considered to be a strong frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, though he also hasn't announce a campaign. Greene's rhetoric that DeSantis would "abandon" his state by running for president has also been used by his gubernatorial opponent, Democratic nominee Charlie Crist.

When Crist asked DeSantis at a political debate if he would serve a full term if elected governor, DeSantis did not answer the question.

Representatives for Greene and DeSantis did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

