Marjorie Taylor Greene — who's gaining power in the GOP-led House — suggests splitting up the United States on President's Day

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in a courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP pool

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene once against suggesting splitting up the US by "red" and "blue" states.

Greene called the idea a "national divorce" for people sick of Democrats' "traitorous" policies in a tweet on President's Day.

The GOP lawmaker made her latest wild statement as she gains more power in Congress.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is again calling for a "national divorce" that would split up the US by "red" and "blue" states — her latest outrageous remark as the GOP firebrand lawmaker gains more power and influence in Congress.

"From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's traitorous America Last policies, we are done," Greene tweeted on President's Day on Monday.

This isn't the first time the 48-year-old lawmaker has called for a "national divorce scenario" that would see the country divided up between Republicans and Democrats.

In December 2021, she tweeted about the idea while suggesting that people moving from blue to red states should be barred from voting for some time.

Greene's provocative remarks — like comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust and her previous support for a slew of conspiracy theories like QAnon — have sparked outrage among her congressional colleagues. House Democrats stripped committee assignments from the Georgia Republican in 2021 after it was reported she had supported executing top Democrats on her personal Facebook page before being elected.

However, Greene has recently made a concentrated effort to walk back some of her most controversial statements, Insider previously reported. She apologized for her statements supporting QAnon — and, at the same time, became a staunch supporter of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy as he pushed to become Speaker of the House.

After McCarthy's election following a marathon of failed votes in the House, Greene was appointed to top committee assignments, including serving on the powerful Homeland Security Committee.

Story continues

"Joe Biden, be prepared," the far-right congresswoman said in a statement at the time.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has previously condemned Rep. Greene's stances on specific issues.

"Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference," he said in February 2021. "I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today."

McCarthy's office didn't immediately respond when Insider asked for comment on Greene's latest tweet.

And it is unclear how much control McCarthy has over the far-right politician. Before the State of the Union address earlier this month, McCarthy promised that Republicans wouldn't pull "childish games" at Biden's speech.

But Greene showed up with a giant white balloon — a reference to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that drifted over the country — and interrupted the speech, shouting that Biden was a "liar."

After the speech, Greene told the New York Times she wasn't worried at all that she would be punished for her outburst.

"I have the speaker's support, and he has mine," she told the newspaper.

Read the original article on Business Insider