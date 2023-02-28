This Marjorie Taylor Greene Comment Was So Wild It Left Seth Meyers Speechless

97
Josephine Harvey
·1 min read

Seth Meyers was momentarily speechless over one of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s most ridiculous assertions of late.

During an appearance on Fox News last week, the Georgia Republican discussed her widely panned call for a “national divorce” where the nation would be separated by red states and blue states.

“I think it’s something that we should work towards, because you know, it’s kind of the vision that our Founding Fathers had for America,” Greene told Sean Hannity during the interview.

Meyers’ studio audience was hooting with laughter before the “Late Night” host even had a chance to finish processing the statement.

“How about this,” Meyers said. “This will be the compromise. Instead of the red states getting divorced from blue states, America gets divorced from Greene.”

Watch below on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

