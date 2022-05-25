Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP nod for 2nd term in Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made a name in Washington pushing hard-right conspiracy theories, easily won her party’s nomination for Congress Tuesday. The Associated Press called the race just over an hour after polls closed. With 99% of the vote reported, Greene had 69% of the vote.

Voters picked Greene, commonly known by her initials, MTG, over her Republican challengers, including health care executive Jennifer Strahan. Strahan received 17% of the vote on Tuesday.

Greene will face off against a Democratic challenger in the heavily Republican 14th Congressional District, which includes the exurbs of Atlanta and a rural northwest swath of Georgia.

An effort to remove Greene from the ballot for her role in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, but a state judge determined that Greene’s opponents lacked enough evidence to prove she had “engaged in insurrection”.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) laughs during a Bikers for Trump campaign event held at the Crazy Acres Bar & Grill on May 20, 2022 in Plainville, Georgia. Rep. Greene is running for a second congressional term in the state's upcoming midterm primary. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In just two years in Washington, Greene has sparked numerous scandals, some of which she’s issued apologies for.

Last May she invoked the Holocaust while condemning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to require lawmakers to don masks. The following month, in the face of a censure resolution from her House colleagues, Greene visited the Holocaust Museum and later apologized for comparing the mask mandates to Nazi Germany.

Greene has pushed a number of other conspiracy theories, some rooted in anti-Semitism like her baseless suggestion that a global cabal used a space laser to start California wildfires. But she has also renounced conspiracy theories she has previously boosted, including those about Sept. 11 and school shootings.