  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP nod for 2nd term in Congress

Tom LoBianco
·Reporter
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene
    Marjorie Taylor Greene
    American politician and businesswoman from the state of Georgia

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made a name in Washington pushing hard-right conspiracy theories, easily won her party’s nomination for Congress Tuesday. The Associated Press called the race just over an hour after polls closed. With 99% of the vote reported, Greene had 69% of the vote.

Voters picked Greene, commonly known by her initials, MTG, over her Republican challengers, including health care executive Jennifer Strahan. Strahan received 17% of the vote on Tuesday.

Greene will face off against a Democratic challenger in the heavily Republican 14th Congressional District, which includes the exurbs of Atlanta and a rural northwest swath of Georgia.

An effort to remove Greene from the ballot for her role in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, but a state judge determined that Greene’s opponents lacked enough evidence to prove she had “engaged in insurrection”.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) laughs during a Bikers for Trump campaign event held at the Crazy Acres Bar &amp; Grill on May 20, 2022 in Plainville, Georgia. Rep. Greene is running for a second congressional term in the state's upcoming midterm primary. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) laughs during a Bikers for Trump campaign event held at the Crazy Acres Bar & Grill on May 20, 2022 in Plainville, Georgia. Rep. Greene is running for a second congressional term in the state's upcoming midterm primary. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In just two years in Washington, Greene has sparked numerous scandals, some of which she’s issued apologies for.

Last May she invoked the Holocaust while condemning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to require lawmakers to don masks. The following month, in the face of a censure resolution from her House colleagues, Greene visited the Holocaust Museum and later apologized for comparing the mask mandates to Nazi Germany.

Greene has pushed a number of other conspiracy theories, some rooted in anti-Semitism like her baseless suggestion that a global cabal used a space laser to start California wildfires. But she has also renounced conspiracy theories she has previously boosted, including those about Sept. 11 and school shootings.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

    Delivering remarks at the White House after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that killed at least 18 children, President Biden said "we have to act" and stand up to the gun industry.

  • President Biden on Texas School Shooting: "It's Time to Turn This Pain Into Action"

    A visibly angry President Biden addressed the nation in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, on May 24. Today's violence marks the deadliest mass elementary-school shooting since the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT, in 2012.

  • US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP primary in Georgia

    A defiant U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene easily defeated five fellow Republicans on Tuesday in a primary race that showed her conservative Georgia constituents standing steadfastly beside her after a turbulent freshman term. Greene showed no signs of mellowing in her victory speech late Tuesday. Greene called Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell one of Congress’ “failed leaders” and said to loud applause that she’s part of a “majority who even now wants to see Hillary Clinton in jail.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted for delaying Trevor Reed's release from Russia: 'How do you justify that?'

    On The Lead With Jake Tapper Monday, Tapper aired a portion of his interview with Trevor Reed that did not air in Sunday night’s special. Reed is the former Marine who was released from a Russian prison late last month as part of a prisoner swap, after being jailed for 985 days. Last year, legislation in the House pushing for his release was delayed due to Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and some of her GOP colleagues, which Reed spoke about. “I’m gonna go to every single one of their campaigns and thank them personally about that,” Reed said. “Thank them for hurting your ability to get out of prison?” Tapper asked. “Yeah,” Reed said, “thank them for voting against a bill that was only about getting American political prisoners out of Russia. How do you justify that?” Reed speculated that the Russians responsible for his imprisonment approved of what Greene and the others had done. “That’s embarrassing to me that anyone who represents the United States would vote against something like that,” Reed said. “I’m sure that the Russians love that. I’m sure that they’re all big fans of all of those congressmen.” Reed is now advocating for the release of other Americans being held in Russia, and had a warning for any legislator who might think of doing the same as Greene. “I better not ever see that happen again to any other Americans,” Reed said, “because I promise that I will be at every single campaign that that person runs for the rest of their life to tell everyone that they did that.”

  • Biden to issue executive order on policing

    It will establish a national police registry for officers fired due to misconduct.

  • George P. Bush, last member of his family still in office, loses Texas primary

    George P. Bush, the last remaining member of his famous family to hold elected office, lost his bid for Texas attorney general Tuesday night.

  • Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Bests Primary Challengers Despite First-Term Controversies

    Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) beat out five primary challengers to defend her seat in Congress on Tuesday, the Associated Press has projected.

  • Warriors’ Steve Kerr Issues Emotional, Heated Speech on Texas School Shooting: ‘We Are Being Held Hostage by 50 Senators’ (Video)

    Kerr did not take questions, calling on universal background checks in his Dallas media conference for the NBA's West finals series

  • Steve Kerr Furiously Tells GOP to ‘Do Something’ About Mass Shootings: ‘I’m Fed Up!’

    Twitter/@NotoriousOHMA “fed up” Steve Kerr delivered an impassioned plea to Republican lawmakers on Tuesday to “do something” in the aftermath of yet another mass school shooting, saying it was “pathetic” that they won’t even vote on a universal background check bill.Hours after at least 18 elementary school children in Texas were killed by a teen gunman, the Golden State Warriors head coach told reporters at a press conference that he had no desire to talk about his team’s upcoming Western Conf

  • Texas shooting: At least 19 dead in attack at primary school

    The 18-year-old gunman opened fire in the city of Uvalde before he was killed by law enforcement.

  • Red Carpet Premiere Event For Apple+ Series ‘Physical’ Is Canceled After TX School Shooting

    Just hours before the red carpet premiere celebrating Season 2 of the Apple+ series Physical, the event was canceled. A statement on the decision from the show’s cast and creative team reads as follows: Out of respect for today’s tragedy in Texas, tonight’s screening of Physical season two will be a private event with no […]

  • Herschel Walker Wins Republican Primary in Georgia

    Walker, a College Football Hall of Famer who played for the University of Georgia and was an NFL running back, announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate last summer

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets ‘we don’t need more gun control’ in response to Uvalde school shooting

    Far-right congresswoman is one of first to defend gun ownership after shooting

  • The Fall Of The Bush Dynasty: Ken Paxton Defeats George P. Bush In Texas Race

    Bush tried hard to run away from his family name, but it wasn't enough.

  • Trevor Reed says it's 'embarrassing' Marjorie Taylor Greene delayed vote on a resolution asking to free him from Russian detention: 'I better not ever see that happen again to any other American'

    "How do you justify that? That's embarrassing to me that anyone who represents the United States would vote against something" like that, Reed said.

  • Georgia primary election voting update

    Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger updates the status of several polls that opened late during voting in Georgia primaries.

  • Ohio lawmakers want to make it a felony to provide alcohol to minors if it leads to a fatality

    Ohio Rep. Sharon Ray wants harsher penalties for adults who give minors alcohol which results in a death.

  • President Joe Biden After Texas School Massacre: 'Where in God’s Name Is Our Backbone?’

    KEVIN LAMARQUEHours after the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school in nearly a decade, President Joe Biden gave the speech that he’d prayed he would never have to give.“I’d hoped, when I became president, that I would not have to do this again. Another massacre…” Biden said, pausing to compose himself. “Another elementary school.”In a primetime address from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Biden appeared visibly shaken by the death of 18 students and three adults at Robb Element

  • Teenage gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school -officials

    UVALDE, Texas (Reuters) -A teenage gunman opened fire in a south Texas elementary school on Tuesday, killing at least 18 children and one adult, before he was also killed, officials said, the latest mass murder as the United States is gripped by an epidemic gun violence. Governor Greg Abbott said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was apparently killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious. The confusion of the moment saw the accounts of the death toll vary until the state attorney general's office in an official statement put the tally of lives lost at 18 children and two adults, including the shooter.

  • Zelenskiy Issues Davos Demand to Shun Russia, Invest in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia’s economy should be shut off from the world and invited global investors to shift resources into Ukraine to help rebuild the country from the devastation wrought by Vladimir Putin’s war. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High Alert