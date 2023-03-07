Marjorie Taylor Greene Wishes Jews A Happy Purim. Oy Vey, Says Twitter.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Happy Purim” wish for Jews on Twitter Monday wasn’t met with much holiday spirit.

The far-right Republican House member from Georgia has been accused of being an antisemite for advancing a conspiracy theory that Jewish space lasers caused wildfires, appearing at a white nationalist rally in 2022 with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and making alleged anti-Jewish comments. She also has said the GOP should be the party of Christian nationalists.

Greene has denied being antisemitic and has tried outreach.

But many on Twitter weren’t buying her greeting for Purim, which commemorates a biblical Book of Esther story in which Queen Esther thwarted a plan for the Jews’ annihilation in ancient Persia. The holiday began Monday evening and runs through Tuesday evening.

One of her responders said Greene was Haman, the villain in the story.

Happy Purim! May it bring light, happiness, joy, and honor! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 6, 2023

When does the Jewish laser show start? 😝 — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) March 7, 2023

That's like Putin wishing Ukrainians Happy Independence Day — AB (@ABuckle59858764) March 6, 2023

Are we allowed to celebrate in a Christian Nation? — Ron Cohen (@ronccohen) March 6, 2023

Actions speak louder than words. pic.twitter.com/EJPuMptqdY — Jay B (@JBru4) March 6, 2023

You don’t get to gloss over your antisemitic past.https://t.co/fBUTo1WcIB — EB Shenanigans (@janedoe53230467) March 6, 2023

Space laser amnesty day? Perjury? pic.twitter.com/d8yhFeZrou — GOPisComplicit now with parody/satire in title 🙄 (@GOPisComplicit) March 6, 2023

Marjorie is Haman. — Gigi (@SouthPasGigi) March 6, 2023

Trying to walk-back all of your anti-Semitic nonsense, aren't you? That's what I thought. — Bonkmeister 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇪🇺🇯🇵🇰🇷🇵🇭🇹🇼🇦🇺🇳🇿 (@X75071112) March 6, 2023

