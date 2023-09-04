Marjorie Taylor Greene worries that Burning Man attendees are being brainwashed about climate change

During an appearance on Alex Jones' Infowars show on Sunday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. weighed in on the flooding in the Nevada high desert that's left a large number of Burning Man attendees stranded — with one death confirmed as of Monday. Attributing the flooding to a vengeful God wanting to make himself known, Greene lobbed another whomper into the mix with her opinion that the event is one big brainwashing session on the dangers of climate change.

"God has a way of making sure everyone knows who God is," Greene said. "There's 75,000 people in the Nevada desert now at this Burning Man. They're locked in. They're not allowed to leave. And they're basically, probably, being brainwashed that climate change is the cause of all of it; it's the root of all evil and it's going to destroy the earth."

Meanwhile, the majority of the folks still stranded there are mostly worried about where to go to the bathroom or, you know, get some clean drinking water or a bite of something to eat that's not covered in dirty hair and weed crumbs.

"What's going to happen? It's the same way they launch any kind of movement," she furthered. "After this is over and these 75,000 people disperse and they go back home, they're gonna have these stories to tell about how terrible this is and how we have to do everything possible to stop climate change, [how] it's caused by humans and it's carbon . . .I believe this is the Left's new lie."