Marjorie Taylor Greene's Attempt At Religious Humor Gets Holy Hell

People on social media shredded Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for an off-key attempt at a religious joke she posted on Twitter Wednesday.

The abortion rights-supporting group Catholics for Choice took issue with the far-right Greene saying in an interview that “No one in here believes in God” after she yelled at Democratic House members on the Capitol steps last week for passing legislation that would guarantee the right to an abortion.

Catholics for Choice replied on Twitter that Greene was “wrong” and that many Catholics in Congress “support #abortion rights not in spite of their faith, but *because* of it.”

Greene tried to slap back at Catholics for Choice ― emphasis on tried.

Catholics for Choice?



Do you guys meet in the same building as the Atheists for Jesus? https://t.co/SVPaomyFqn — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 29, 2021

People on Twitter unloaded.

Are you the gate keeper for how people practice their religion? Sounds like communism to me 🤷‍♂️ — Sal (@ChaloopaBatman2) September 30, 2021

My goodness, you are Confused... — Zannah (@Desiderata4u2c) September 30, 2021

Let that soak in! pic.twitter.com/Lnbm7OXXye — Linda From Texas (@stompintexan) September 30, 2021

You fawn over a serial adulterer. Pretty sure that was against the commandments too, when I was a church goer. — Shari ✌ (@50Hippie) September 30, 2021

Breaking News: Atheist community says that they will believe in God before they believe anything that MTG has to say. — Stephanie Watern (@StephanieWatern) September 30, 2021

I'm Catholic and went to Catholic high school in the 80's. Their scare tactics of abortion movies didn't change my belief that choice is up to the women. So stop..Catholics believe in choice. Period. Your religious views aren't mine. Nor does a govt run by old white men get a say — jennifer harrison (@jdh870) September 30, 2021

Come judgement day, you'll be holding up the line, Marjorie Taylor Greene. — Rod Recharged ᴱ ⁼ ᵐᶜ² 𝚰ӎ𝐴Ⴚ୲𝝥ᙓ ୲𝟊 𝞤Ø⨿ ᙎ୲꜖꜖... (@RechargedRod) September 30, 2021

Church and government are not to be mixed. Else, we regress. — Elmir Becirovic (@elmirb7) September 29, 2021

If you have trouble with a name that’s not offensive then I think the problem is with you. — Bass or bass? (@MyrGma) September 30, 2021

