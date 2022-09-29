Marjorie Taylor Greene's Husband Files For Divorce

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce on Tuesday, according to court documents published online.

The petition, filed in the Floyd County, Georgia, court, said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and indicated that the couple, who have been married for 27 years, had been separated for some time.

In a statement to HuffPost via a spokesperson, the extremist lawmaker said: “Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Rep. Greene’s spokesperson also provided a statement from Perry Greene.

“Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom!” it said. “Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”

Greene was elected to Congress in 2020. She has since gained national prominence for her inflammatory rhetoric, diehard support of Donald Trump and embrace of conspiracy theories. Prior to her election, she helped run a family construction business with her husband.

