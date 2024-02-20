Marjorie Taylor Greene's Presidents' Day Post On Trump Prompts 1 Hell Of An Awkward Reply

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) marked Presidents’ Day on Monday by fawning over the four-times-indicted former President Donald Trump in posts on X, formerly Twitter.

Greene, to her congressional account, shared a photograph of the Republican 2024 front-runner with a pen in hand and wrote: “Happy Presidents’ Day to my favorite President and yours, President Donald J. Trump!”

Happy Presidents’ Day to my favorite President and yours, President Donald J. Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oPbGwl36MS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 19, 2024

On her personal account, meanwhile, Greene posted a picture of herself with Trump and said: “Wishing a tremendous Presidents’ Day to the man who will make America great again! I will always stand with President Trump and I’m so excited to send him back in the White House!”

Wishing a tremendous Presidents’ Day to the man who will make America great again!



I will always stand with President Trump and I’m so excited to send him back in the White House!! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/l451EbkKOa — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 19, 2024

Critics questioned Greene’s assertion that 2020 election loser Trump was everyone’s preferred POTUS.

Many pointed to a new survey of presidential scholars and social scientists that was released by the Presidential Greatness Project in which Trump ranked last of all U.S. presidents. President Joe Biden placed 14th, Barack Obama in 7th, Bill Clinton in 12th, Ronald Reagan in 16th and George W. Bush in 32nd.

Greene is one of a number of Trump-devoted Republicans who are rumored to be in contention to become his running mate if, as is becoming increasingly likely, he becomes the GOP’s nominee to take on Biden in November.

Donald Trump is rated as the WORST President in history, Marge. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 19, 2024

Apparently not…..He was picked last in a poll. — Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) February 19, 2024

You mean cult leader? — Amazing Southeast Asia (@Amazing_SE_Asia) February 19, 2024

Worst US president ever, if recent polls are to be trusted.



They are. — Ruben The Norse Whisperer supports Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@FonsboRuben) February 19, 2024

