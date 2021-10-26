‘Marjorie Won. Sorry Lori, Your Mom Ate’: Fans Take Sides After Marjorie and Lori Harvey Walk It Out

Marjorie Harvey and her daughter Lori Harvey may be a little late in joining the “Walk” challenge on TikTok. But as the saying goes, better late than never.

Celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher posted a quick TikTok on his page on Sunday of him walking behind the Harvey women in their stylish outfits. It’s not clear if they were going somewhere or coming from somewhere, but Lori was seen wearing a black-and-white swirl printed suit, and her mother rocked a black mini dress.

Marjorie (left) and Lori Harvey (right) do the “Walk” challenge. (Photo: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

Both ladies pulled their hair back in updos, with Lori’s being in a ponytail and Marjorie’s in a bun. At the beginning of the video, Christopher can be heard laughing as he’s recording, and the two women turned around to smile at him as they continued to strut their stuff down a parking lot.

The “Walk” challenge went viral on Tiktok after rapper Saucy Santana created his single “Walk” late last year. The challenge began to take off in January, with everyone from regular TikTok users doing it to celebrities doing it.

While it doesn’t appear that Christopher meant for the video to be a competition for the mother-daughter duo, fans could not help themselves but compare. Based on the comments, it looks like Mama Harvey took the cake.

“Marjorie won. Sorry Lori, your mom ate,” one social media user said. Someone else said, “Marjorie ate that girl up so effortlessly.”

Another person complimented a part of Marjorie’s figure. They wrote, “Mrs. Marjorie!!! Them calves baby.”

As for Christopher, according to his social media, he’s been working on Lori’s team for the skincare line she recently dropped called “SKN by Lori Harvey.” Not only was he at the launch party and pictured with Harvey, “The Real” talk show co-host Jeannie Mai, and “All American” actress Bre-Z, but he was also at what appeared to be a brunch with Lori and her mother the same day that he took the TikTok video.

Christopher is an Emmy award-winning hairstylist who has also done Adrienne Bailon’s hair, Tiffany Haddish, Niecy Nash, and more.