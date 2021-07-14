Mark Bennett: Potential for unity reemerges as officer honored

Jul. 14—A powerful tenor's rendition of "Amazing Grace, The Policeman's Tribute" soared through Hulman Center on Tuesday morning.

The magnificent voice of Lt. Bryan Wolfe — of the Marion County Sheriff's Department — echoed.

The Terre Haute community experienced the somber echo of recent history, too.

More than 2,000 people attended the funeral of Greg Ferency, a veteran Terre Haute Police detective and FBI task force officer. Many were fellow THPD police personnel and law enforcement officers from around Indiana and the nation, as well as family, friends and local folks. The service honored the life and livelihood of Ferency, whom Police Chief Shawn Keen called, "one of the most remarkable people I've ever met."

Ferency was fatally shot Wednesday in what FBI investigators said was an ambush by a gunman outside the bureau's office near the Vigo County Courthouse on July 7. Another FBI agent responded, firing at the suspected gunman, who remains hospitalized. Ferency was 53 years old.

Though the circumstances differ, last week's shooting marked the third THPD police officer killed in the line of duty in the past decade.

"Here we are today, again, honoring a fallen hero," Mayor Duke Bennett said at Tuesday's service.

Officer Brent Long was shot and killed on July 11, 2011, while assisting in the apprehension of a fugitive on a federal warrant.

Officer Rob Pitts was killed by gunfire from a homicide suspect in southern Vigo County on May 4, 2018. Such a string of tragic losses of city police officers hasn't happened in Terre Haute for nearly a century.

Just as it did in 2011 and 2018, the community has exhibited support and resiliency through the week following Ferency's passing. Hundreds of residents lined the streets for processions as his body was escorted from Terre Haute Regional Hospital to Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home on Friday, and then to Hulman Center and finally Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday. Some stood quietly, with hands over hearts. Some waved flags. Others cried. Businesses remembered Ferency with messages on their signs or in their shop windows.

Story continues

The outpouring of grief and appreciation exemplifies the spirit of unity possible in this small Hoosier city.

The minister officiating Tuesday's services noticed that response. Father Benjamin Syberg of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church saw it through the eyes of a newcomer. He moved to this city just a week ago.

"I've seen the absolute best of Terre Haute," Syberg told the audience.

While the groundswell of gratitude feels reminiscent, Tuesday's ceremony honored a unique officer with distinct attributes and talents. Ferency deeply researched each facet of his duties, tackling drug rings, terrorism, crime gangs, violent crimes and human trafficking. He wrote a book on drug enforcement. He helped prepare churches, businesses, schools and organizations for the horrific, but real, possibility of an active-shooter situation. Some suspects even thanked Ferency for his approach to their arrests.

And he adored his kids, as pointed out by FBI Director Christopher Wray, who traveled to Terre Haute from Washington, D.C.

Wray likened Ferency's skills of communication and down-to-earth interaction with people to a grandfather character's advice in the 1953 sci-fi novel, "Farenheit 451." The grandfather's suggestion: Change something for the better by giving it your personal touch.

"The difference between the man who just cuts lawns and a real gardener is in the touching, [the grandfather] said. The lawn-cutter might just as well not have been there at all; the gardener will be there a lifetime," Wray said, quoting the book.

"Greg was that kind of gardener," Wray added.

Communities like Terre Haute need such folks.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.