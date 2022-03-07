Mark Bridgeman Is The Independent Non Executive Director of The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) And They Just Picked Up 61% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors who take an interest in The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) should definitely note that the Independent Non Executive Director, Mark Bridgeman, recently paid UK£7.47 per share to buy UK£112k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 61%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

See our latest analysis for Law Debenture

Law Debenture Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Mark Bridgeman was the biggest purchase of Law Debenture shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£7.41). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Mark Bridgeman was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Law Debenture Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£307k worth of Law Debenture shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Law Debenture Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Law Debenture insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Law Debenture and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

