Mark Brnovich leads big in Arizona GOP Senate primary: Poll

Mark Brnovich holds a commanding lead in the race for the Republican Senate nomination in Arizona, according to a new poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the state attorney general’s campaign.

Brnovich leads a crowded field with 41%, followed by Blake Masters, a top lieutenant to venture capitalist and Republican donor Peter Thiel, with 6%; businessman Jim Lamon with 5%, and former adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard Mick McGuire with 4%. The Arizona attorney general’s early advantage comes despite having been criticized by former President Donald Trump over his handling of Trump's narrow loss to President Joe Biden in the state last November.

“Mark is the conservative fighter trusted by Arizona Republicans — and this survey proves it,” Scott Will, a senior adviser to Advancing Arizona Forward, the Brnovich super PAC, said in a statement.

The poll, from Republican firm OnMessage Inc., was conducted Sept. 9–12 for Advancing Arizona Forward. The margin of error was 4.4 percentage points. The data was shared first with the Washington Examiner.

The survey had additional good news for Brnovich, per the polling memorandum prepared by OnMessage:

“Ideologically, Brnovich’s strongest lead comes from 'Very Conservatives' (45%).”

“Geographically, Brnovich’s strongest lead comes from Maricopa County (48%).”

Brnovich’s “name ID is 50% Favorable / 8% Unfavorable"

Brnovich’s “job approval as Attorney General is 68% Approve / 11% Disapprove”

Republicans are battling for the right to take on Sen. Mark Kelly in 2022. The Democrat won a special election last November with 51.2% of the vote, earning the right to finish the final two years of the term the late Sen. John McCain, a Republican, won in 2016. As Kelly advanced to the Senate, Biden defeated Trump in Arizona by 10,457 votes. The former president has since claimed, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen and that he won Arizona.

Angry that Brnovich has not supported this specious claim, Trump has lashed out at him.

But so far, according to this poll, the former president’s complaints have not had an effect on Brnovich’s viability in the GOP primary, scheduled for August of next year, although the super PAC supporting Masters, flush with cash, courtesy of Thiel, is using it against him in a recent advertisement.

