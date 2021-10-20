Mark Your Calendar for the 2021 Responsible CEO Awards

Join 3BL Media on October 25 at 12 p.m. ET for a live announcement of this year’s Responsible CEO of the Year Awards.

Over the past 18 months, multiple global challenges and changing stakeholder expectations have raised the bar for business leadership.

Join the 3BL Media team virtually on October 25 at 12 p.m. ET for the Responsible CEO Awards as they recognize leaders who have met this moment and demonstrated bold leadership. There is no cost to attend.

Throughout the 1 hour virtual event, honorees will share personal insights on their role as CEO and leading with purposeful and authentic vision.

3BL Media presents the Responsible CEO of the Year Awards to corporate executives who embody bold, innovative leadership. Whether it was by navigating the pandemic, committing to the highest standards for ESG transparency, making substantial investments in the communities it serves, scaling worldwide impact, building a new sustainable company, using the power of their leadership position to empower a new wave of female leaders and innovations, this year’s honorees demonstrate responsible leadership and a commitment to serve.

Being recognized as a Responsible CEO is especially meaningful as the judging panel consists of past recipients of 3BL Media’s Responsible CEO of the Year Awards.

