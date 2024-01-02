Mark your calendars: Here is every date you need to know to vote in Georgia in 2024

With the beginning of 2024 approaching, election season is just around the corner, and Georgia voters have an important role to play in selecting local, statewide and national representatives.

As one of the most competitive battleground states, Georgia is also expected to play a major part in the 2024 presidential election, meaning that exercising the right to vote is more important than ever.

With several newly-drawn districts for state and federal legislative seats, voters should check their My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/ to view the most up-to-date information about their registration status, polling locations, and elected officials.

Here are some important dates and deadlines to keep in mind as the election season begins.

FILE - Alex Lowry holds his daughter as he casts his ballot on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church on Washington Avenue near Savannah, Georgia.

2024 election dates to remember in Georgia

Presidential Primary & Special Election: March 12, 2024

Special Election Runoff: April 9, 2024

Primary Election: May 21, 2024

Primary Election Runoff: June 18, 2024

General Election: Nov. 5, 2024

General Election Runoff: Dec. 3, 2024

Georgia 2024 presidential primary election dates to remember

The first election of 2024 will be the Presidential Preference Primary (PPP), in which voters cast their ballots for president and vice president. Georgia's PPP election will be held on March 12, coinciding with primaries in states like Washington state, Idaho and Mississippi. Georgia’s open primary system means that voters can take part in the primary election even if they are not a registered member of a political party. Here are some dates to keep in mind:

Now - March 1: Voters can request an absentee ballot for the Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) election.

Feb. 12: This is the last day for Georgia residents to register to vote or change their address for the PPP election (and for the runoff, if applicable). Registration closes at 5 p.m. It is also the day registrars will begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them.

Feb. 19: Early voting begins for the PPP election.

March 8: Early voting ends for the PPP election.

March 12: Election day for the PPP election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be received by the time polls close on election day.

March 15: This is the deadline for provisional voters to present any missing documentation to their county registrar. It is also the deadline for voters to cure ballots with missing signatures or incorrect ID information. All corrections must be completed by 5 p.m.

Georgia 2024 primary election dates to remember

Georgia’s state primary is held a few months after the PPP election, and features important races for state, local and nonpartisan offices. Here are some dates to keep in mind:

March 4: This is the first day voters can request an absentee ballot for the Georgia primary election.

April 22: This is the last day for Georgia residents to register to vote or change their address for Georgia primary election (and for the runoff, if applicable). Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. It is also the day registrars will begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them.

April 29: Early voting begins for the Georgia primary election.

May 10: This is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the Georgia primary election.

May 17: Early voting ends for the Georgia primary election.

May 21: Election day for the Georgia primary election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be received by the time polls close on election day.

May 24: This is the deadline for provisional voters to present any missing documentation to their county registrar. It is also the deadline for voters to cure ballots with missing signatures or incorrect ID information. All corrections must be completed by 5 p.m.

A voter picks up a peach "Georgia Voter" sticker after casting his ballot on Tuesday May 24, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia.

Georgia 2024 general election dates to remember

Aug. 19: This is the first day voters can request an absentee ballot for the general election in Georgia.

Oct. 7: This is the last day for Georgia residents to register to vote or change their address for general election (and for the runoff, if applicable). Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. It is also the day registrars will begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them.

Oct. 15: Early voting begins for the general election in Georgia.

Oct. 25: This is the last day voters can request an absentee ballot for the general election in Georgia.

Nov. 1: Early voting ends for the general election in Georgia.

Nov. 5: Election day for the general election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be received by the time polls close on election day.

Nov. 8: This is the deadline for provisional voters to present any missing documentation to their county registrar. It is also the deadline for voters to cure ballots with missing signatures or incorrect ID information. All corrections must be completed by 5 p.m.

Dates to remember for runoff elections

Georgia is one of the seven states that requires a winning candidate to receive a majority, not just a plurality of votes. In the event that no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff election, held 28 days after the initial election.

There’s no way of knowing yet which runoff elections, if any, will be held in 2024. Here are the dates to look out for if runoff elections do occur:

Special election runoff Jan. 22: This is the first day voters can request an absentee ballot for the special election runoff in April Feb. 12: This is the last day for Georgia residents to register to vote or change their address for the special election runoff in April March 29: This is the last day voters can request an absentee ballot for the special election runoff in April April 1: Early voting begins for the April special election runoff. April 5: Early voting ends for the April special election runoff. April 9: Election day for the April special election runoff. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be received by the time polls close on election day. April 12: This is the deadline for provisional voters to present any missing documentation to their county registrar. It is also the deadline for voters to cure ballots with missing signatures or incorrect ID information. All corrections must be completed by 5 p.m.

Georgia primary runoff April 1: This is the first day voters can request an absentee ballot for the Georgia primary runoff in June. May 20: This is the last day for Georgia residents to register to vote or change their address for the Georgia primary runoff in June. June 7: This is the last day voters can request an absentee ballot for the Georgia primary runoff in June. June 10: Early voting begins for the Georgia primary runoff. June 14: Early voting ends for the Georgia primary runoff. June 18: Election day for the Georgia primary runoff. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be received by the time polls close on election day. June 21: This is the deadline for provisional voters to present any missing documentation to their county registrar. It is also the deadline for voters to cure ballots with missing signatures or incorrect ID information. All corrections must be completed by 5 p.m.

Georgia general election runoff Sept. 16: This is the first day voters can request an absentee ballot for the general election runoff in December. Nov. 22: This is the last day voters can request an absentee ballot for the general election runoff in December. Nov. 25: Early voting begins for the general election runoff. Nov. 27: Early voting ends for the general election runoff. Dec. 3: Election day for the general election runoff. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be received by the time polls close on election day. Dec. 6: This is the deadline for provisional voters to present any missing documentation to their county registrar. It is also the deadline for voters to cure ballots with missing signatures or incorrect ID information. All corrections must be completed by 5 p.m.



To view the full 2024 Secretary of State's election calendar, visit sos.ga.gov/page/election-calendars-and-events-information.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia Elections: 2024 dates and deadlines