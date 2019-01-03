Mark Your Calendars: The First Meteor Shower of 2019 Is Happening This Weekend

From Country Living

If you missed the full moon-meteor shower combo over Christmas, don't fret. The new year all about new chances! The Quadrantid meteor shower rains light over the northern hemisphere this week, particularly on January 3 and 4. The stellar show is falling during a new moon, meaning the sky is darker and the meteors will be more easily visible. 2019 is looking brighter already.

Quadrantid showers are special for their fleeting beauty. Their prominent position in the sky near the Big Dipper means it's easier to catch, but unlike other famous showers these last only a few hours. Those lucky able to spot them can notice fireballs and colorful tails unique to the Quadrantids.

"A lot of meteor showers last days - the Quadrantids last a few hours," NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com. "Europe is favored to view the Quadrantids [because] the peak is around 2 GMT, [9 p.m. on Jan. 3 EST] but viewers in North America might catch a few Quadrantids in the ramp-up to the peak."

To get the best view you'll need to be in the Northern Hemisphere and avoid as much light pollution as possible. Once you're warmly dressed and in the dark, allow for your eyes to adjust. The shower should start at 9pm EST towards the tail of the Big Dipper.

('You Might Also Like',)