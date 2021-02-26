Mark Carney Walks Back Brookfield Net-Zero Claim After Criticism

Mark Carney Walks Back Brookfield Net-Zero Claim After Criticism
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Shankleman and Akshat Rathi
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Carney, a leading figure behind this year’s global climate talks, walked back remarks claiming the half-trillion-dollar asset manager where he works had neutralized pollution across its portfolio. The shift came in the wake of criticism from green advocates over comments by Carney calling Brookfield Asset Management Inc. a net-zero company

Carney is a former Bank of England governor who is currently advising U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the upcoming COP26 climate summit. He’s also a vice chair at Brookfield, and in a Feb. 10 interview with Bloomberg Live he said that Canada’s largest alternative asset manager had zeroed out emissions from its holdings.

“Brookfield is in a position today where we are net zero,” Carney said, referring to all of the company’s assets. “The reason we’re net zero is that we have this enormous renewables business,” he added, noting “all the avoided emissions that come with that” had compensated for the planet-warming toll of other investments. Brookfield’s operations have a small carbon footprint, measured at about 5,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2019, but inside its $600 billion portfolio are investments in coal and other fossil fuels.

The backlash from climate experts hinged on Carney’s use of “avoided emissions,” in which a company takes credit for refraining from high-polluting actions. An investment in wind turbines might be claimed as avoiding an investment in the same amount of energy produced by coal. In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, Carney said, “I have always been—and will continue to be—a strong advocate for net zero science-based targets, and I also recognize that avoided emissions do not count towards them.”

Carney did not say on Friday if he still considers Brookfield to be net zero. Experts had pushed back against his earlier comments for misrepresenting what’s required to cut an investor’s climate impact. “Most large asset managers have a renewable energy fund,” said Ben Caldecott, director of the University of Oxford’s Sustainable Finance Program. “Simply having one does not make you net zero.”

The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), widely regarded as the gold standard for climate plans, does not count avoided emissions in its framework. “Avoided emissions accounting can be useful for some purposes, but using these avoided emissions to meet net-zero claims is not credible,” said Alexander Farsan, global lead on science-based targets at WWF, one of the SBTi partners.

SBTi does not recognize any investor at Brookfield’s scale that qualifies as net zero. “It’s virtually impossible for a company to be a net-zero company now,” Farsan said.

Brookfield said on Thursday that it stands by its net-zero claim. “We believe emissions avoided through renewable power generation are critical to the transition to net zero, given approximately three-quarters of global emissions today can be tied to the energy sector,” said spokeswoman Claire Holland. “We recognize that avoided emissions are only one element of the transition to a net zero global economy. We intend to go much further in supporting that transition.”

Oxford’s Caldecott, by contrast, argues for a more stringent standard that doesn’t rely on avoided emissions. “Such commitments are not credible and represent greenwashing,” he said. Climate advocates are concerned Carney’s influence will give weight to Brookfield’s approach.

Climate finance will be a central theme at the COP26 talks this November in Glasgow, Scotland. On top of advising the British prime minister, Carney is also a United Nations special envoy tasked with steering discussions on how finance can meet the Paris Agreement.

Three people involved in the planning of COP26 expressed concern Carney’s comments could undermine the meeting’s success. They asked not to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the issue.

“A topic of discussion going into COP26 is how do you define net zero,” said Emily Kreps, global director of capital markets at CDP, a leading nonprofit climate-disclosure platform. “Particularly for providers of capital, if they are in a position to say, ‘We are net zero because we bought offsets but don’t look at our dirty coal issues here,’ then the industry as a whole is potentially abdicating responsibility.” Brookfield is rated “F” by CDP because it does not report data to the platform.

‘It’s virtually impossible for a company to be a net-zero company now’

During his seven-year tenure at the U.K. central bank, which ended in 2020, Carney also served as chairman of the Financial Stability Board and launched the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, a global benchmark for companies and financiers to assess climate risks. Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP, is the chairman of TCFD. Carney also set up the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets that aims to boost the market for carbon offsets.

At Brookfield, Carney is developing a $7.5 billion impact fund to invest in companies with pathways to net zero. Brookfield owns about 19 gigawatts of solar, wind and hydropower, with another 18 GW in development. If Brookfield was a clean-energy company, it would be on par with global giants such as Orsted AS and NextEra Energy Inc.

Still, Brookfield remains active in fossil fuels. Unearthed, Greenpeace’s investigative platform, identified several fossil-fuel projects where Brookfield is a major shareholder. The asset manager recently made moves to buy billions of dollars of gas and oil infrastructure in Canada, India and the Middle East. An investment in an Australian coal terminal operator and pursuit of a stake in Saudi Aramco’s pipelines have drawn criticism.

Ulf Erlandsson of the nonprofit Anthropocene Fixed Income Institute questioned if such moves can be part of an effective climate transition. “It won’t matter how many solar panels one installs,” he said, “if we don’t reduce actual CO₂ emissions.”

(Updates with statement from Carney on Friday and additional details throughout the first five paragraphs.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    With its stock down 7.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Newmont (NYSE:NEM). But if you pay close...

  • SpaceX's Starlink: Everything you need to know about Elon Musk's internet service

    SpaceX's Starlink has gained more than 10,000 users since launching in October, and increasingly more people are signing up for the service worldwide.

  • Where Will Albemarle Be in 1 Year?

    The market is getting excited about the company's exposure to the electric vehicle market via its lithium operations.

  • U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed as Global Bond Rout Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were mixed on the last day of a tumultuous week as the yield on 10-year Treasuries steadied near 1.5%.Energy producers and banks were among the worst performers, dragging down the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index fared better amid gains for some megacap names, paring its weekly decline. The dollar strengthened for a second day, helping fuel a slump in commodities from oil to gold to copper.Asian shares tumbled in line with Thursday’s rout in the U.S., and European gauges also headed lower. Global bonds stabilized after central banks from Asia to Europe moved to calm a panic that had sent U.S. government bond yields to their highest level in a year and spurred a selloff in stock markets.Investors are getting increasingly worried that accelerating inflation could trigger a pullback in monetary policy support that has fueled gains in risk assets amid the pandemic. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says higher Treasury yields reflect optimism on the outlook for growth and officials have stressed that the central bank has no plans to tighten policy given lingering weakness in the labor market.“Higher rates will create a situation where investors will not accept the kind of sky-high valuations that they’ve been willing to accept in recent years,” wrote Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “Although what Chairman Powell said this week was bullish for the economy, it was not particularly bullish for the stock market.”The Nasdaq 100 is headed to its worst weekly loss since March on concern that valuations for tech stocks that soared during the pandemic have gotten out of hand.Elsewhere, copper slid the most in more than a month, falling from a nine-year high. Gold fell to the lowest since June.Emerging-market stocks headed for the worst weekly loss in almost a year. Bitcoin fell below $48,000.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index was little changed as of 10:50 a.m. in New York.The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.5%.The MSCI Asia Pacific index declined 3.7%.The MSCI Emerging Markets index retreated 3.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.The euro was 0.4% lower at $1.2128.The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3963.The Japanese yen slipped 0.3% to 106.50 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.51%.Germany’s 10-year yield dropped three basis points to -0.26%.The yield on U.K. 10-year bonds rose three basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.4% to $62.01 a barrel.Gold fell 2.5% to $1,726.76 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top 4 Holdings of Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management

    New Premium guru spotlight

  • ‘Long, cylindrical object’ that puzzled pilot flying over New Mexico remains a mystery

    “I hate to say this — looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast. It went right over the top of us.”

  • Nasdaq 100 Index Heads for Worst Week in Nearly a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index was on track to cap its worst week in almost one year as a spike in U.S. Treasury yields triggered a sharp unwinding of bets in big technology stocks that have skyrocketed during the pandemic.The selling was stabilizing on Friday morning in New York, with contracts on the benchmark little changed at 10:30 a.m. The tech-heavy index has dropped more than 5% this week, led by a selloff in companies with high valuations, such as Facebook Inc., Apple Inc. and DocuSign, Inc.The so-called megacaps and other tech stocks bounced early on Friday, with analysts and investors saying the longer-term outlook for stocks remained largely intact after the bruising selloff.“On balance, the investment case for equities is still OK, but not spectacular,” said Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management.Investors grappled with implications of higher borrowing costs and inflation expectations. The speed of the jump in Treasury yields has caught investors by surprise, with many drawing comparisons to the 2013 taper tantrum -- a market rout fueled by concern the Federal Reserve would curtail stimulus.Still, there was no shortage of investment strategists reminding clients that faster economic growth is a bullish driver for stocks while bond yields levels remain low compared with historical standards.The S&P 500 has slipped 2.4% so far this week, poised for the first back-to-back loss since October. One indication that the mood is still jittery: the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index hovered near 29, a relatively high level.“It’s not the absolute level, but the rapid pace of increase that worries risk investors,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. “We know that soaring yields are no good for the economy.”Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were around 1.5% on Friday, stabilizing after Thursday’s jump. Outside of the U.S., markets were firmly risk-off. Equity benchmarks in Asia lost more than 3%, while investors sought a haven in the dollar.“We do not expect the rise in yields to derail the equity rally,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.(Updates share moves throughout, and chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Amsterdam: This Doesn't Sound Quick

    New Amsterdam is still reeling from the pandemic as a plane crash lands in the East River. When investigators come to interrogate the flight crew, Iggy fights against the clock to help the pilot uncover the truth. Max tracks down scarce medication after one of his own contracts COVID.

  • Here’s why Best Buy is eyeing more store closures

    Despite a ton of cash on its balance sheet and profits riding high a year into a pandemic that has spurred epic tech gadget buying, even mighty Best Buy realizes it has to slim its store base down further to position for the future of accelerated digital consumption. Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi shares the details.

  • Nikola Falls After Lowering Electric Truck Production Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. shares slipped after the company cut projected output of its first commercial zero-emission vehicles and said it may seek to raise more capital to invest in facilities such as a planned hydrogen-fueling network.The startup now expects to deliver 100 battery-electric Tre semis to customers this year, down from a previous target of 600. It blamed the global pandemic and supply-chain issues for the drop in planned production volumes.“We see pent-up demand hitting the supply chain, creating global critical-parts shortages for components” such as display screens and batteries, Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell said on a call with analysts late Thursday after Nikola released its latest earnings. “In light of all of these uncertainties, we believe it would be prudent to revise expectations for Nikola Tre BEV deliveries.”The Phoenix-based company is one of a number of new and legacy automakers developing clean-energy commercial vehicles and also betting on fuel cells as a viable option for long-distance transportation. While it is also working on battery-electric big rigs, Nikola’s main focus is hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks, a nascent field with competition from Toyota Motor Corp., Hyundai Motor Co. and its own supplier, General Motors Co.Shares of Nikola fell 8.1% in New York trading at 10:12 a.m. on Friday. Nikola had climbed 29% this year through Thursday, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.8%.Read more: Nikola Probe Finds Some of Founder’s Claims Were ‘Inaccurate’The truckmaker said it aims to deliver 1,200 BEV trucks next year and 3,500 in 2023. It plans to start full production of the Tre with partner Iveco in Ulm, Germany, in the final quarter of this year and is building a plant in Arizona to manufacture fuel cell-vehicles.Chief Financial Officer Kim Brady said Nikola was on track to spend all capital allocated for a new factory and hydrogen fueling stations this year -- and could seek to tap the market to raise more funds.“Do not be surprised if we do end up tapping the market this year,” Brady said on the call. “We do that because we want to make sure that we have ample liquidity at least 12 months to 18 months in advance.”As of Dec. 31, Nikola had cash and restricted cash totaling $845.3 million and about 450 employees, according to a securities filing.The company, whose market value once briefly topped Ford Motor Co.’s last year, reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its latest quarter. It posted an adjusted loss Thursday of 17 cents a share in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts’ consensus estimate for a 24-cent loss and a 16-cent loss in the year-earlier period.Nikola kept investors guessing about a partner for its fuel network after missing a self-imposed year-end deadline. It plans to develop as many as 700 hydrogen stations in the U.S. and originally promised to find a co-development partner in 2020. While it did not set a new timeline, company executives said discussions with multiple potential partners have intensified in recent weeks.Inching Toward ProductionProduction of short- and long-range fuel-cell trucks is expected to start at the Arizona plant in the second half of 2023 and 2024, respectively. And Nikola announced plans earlier this week to debut a long-range version of its semi in 2024.Russell said the startup remained on track to hit these milestones even as he noted the company has adopted a more focused strategy following a scaled-down deal with GM and cancellation of an electric-powered garbage truck program.Last year was a roller-coaster ride for Nikola, which was one of the first in a wave of EV companies going public through reverse mergers with blank-check companies, or SPACs.After seeing its market value reach almost $29 billion in early June, the company was brought quickly back down to earth in September by a short-seller’s report that accused Nikola and founder Trevor Milton of deceiving investors and lying about its technology. The company and Milton denied those claims, but Nikola’s market value has fallen to less than $8 billion.Regulatory ProbesThe short-seller’s report resulted in Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations, and caused GM to significantly pare back a proposal to take a stake in Nikola and partner on commercial vehicles.Read More: Nikola Confronts Future of Doubts on Chair Exit, Stock DropUltimately, GM agreed to become little more than a paid supplier of fuel cells for Nikola’s North America trucks. It also claimed the scalp of Milton, who stood down on Sept. 21 but remains its biggest single shareholder with a stake of about 22%.Nikola has extended $8.1 million to cover legal fees for Milton based on an indemnification agreement, it said in the filing.(Updates shares move in 5th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will I have to wear a mask after getting the Covid vaccine? The science explained

    With Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine close to distribution in the US, the end of the pandemic seems a big step closer. But not everything will return to normal right awayPublic health authorities want people to keep wearing masks and social distancing, even after they receive a vaccine. This might seem counterintuitive – after all, if someone gets a vaccine, aren’t they protected from the coronavirus? The answer is complicated: the vast majority of people who are vaccinated will be protected from Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, vaccinated people may still be able to transmit the virus, even though they do not display any symptoms. “We know now the vaccines can protect, but what we haven’t had enough time to really understand is – does it protect from spreading?” said Avery August, professor of immunology at Cornell University. That is because the the SARS-CoV-2 virus may still colonize the respiratory tract, even as systemic immune cells protect the overall body from the disease it causes – Covid-19. Here is how this works: default When can I stop wearing a mask? Hold on to your mask(s) for the foreseeable future. Right now, there are several unknowns, which make mask-wearing and social distancing important to protect the wider community. First, scientists do not know how Covid-19 vaccines may protect against asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (as explained above). There are promising signs – but research remains incomplete. Researchers also do not know how long Covid-19 vaccines may protect people from the virus. Scientists will also be closely watching how evolutionary changes in the virus, or variants, impact the effectiveness of vaccines. Researchers have already found efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was reduced in South Africa, where the B1351 variant is present. However, the most important factor may be the extent to which eligible adults accept the vaccine. Children are able to spread the disease, but not eligible for the vaccine; some people may be too immune-compromised to take it; and others may face bureaucratic barriers to vaccination. What’s the point of getting the vaccine if I still have to wear a mask? Think of mask-wearing and social distancing as a continuum of risk-mitigation strategies, which are in place while scientists conduct research, more and more people get vaccinated, and the prevalence of Covid-19 goes down. For example, as vaccines continue to roll out, small gatherings of vaccinated people will become more common. Those same people then need to be conscientious about social distancing and mask-wearing in public, as they could potentially transmit the disease in the wider community. The hope is that as more and more of the public is vaccinated, fewer people will have severe cases of Covid-19, and the pressure on the health system will decline with the prevalence of the disease. “Hopefully we can get a majority of the population vaccinated,” said Dr Bruce Y Lee, a professor of health policy at the City University of New York’s School of Public Health. “That’s when we can start talking about moving toward normal.” When will we have these answers? Studies on the extent to which vaccines protect against transmission are continuing, and promising, but incomplete. It is unlikely the vaccines will provide complete, or “sterilizing”, protection. Only a handful of vaccines are able to make that claim, including for example the smallpox vaccine. However, if a vaccine significantly reduced transmission, it would be very good news for the world’s ability to contain the virus. Under normal circumstances, these kinds of questions might have been answered in years-long vaccine clinical trials. In this emergency situation, stopping the disease was a more important goal, and available vaccines do that very effectively. “We would probably know as more and more people get vaccinated, somewhere near the middle of September,” said August. Importantly though, vaccines do not necessarily need to provide complete protection to help fight the pandemic. “If everyone is vaccinated then there is less virus around,” said August.

  • Exclusive: 'Aloof' Civil Service needs private sector overhaul, says key adviser

    The civil service needs to recruit more from outside of London to overhaul a perception the political system is “aloof, arrogant, remote”, the Prime Minister’s new deputy chief of staff has said. Baroness Finn has also called for Whitehall to draft in more expertise from the private sector as part of a drive to boost commercial awareness and risk appetite at the heart of Government. A veteran ally of Michael Gove, the peeress has been a non-executive board member at the Cabinet Office since last May and was promoted this month to become a senior aide in No 10. She is well-versed in the mechanics of Government, having previously worked as a special adviser to Lord Maude, the architect of a proposed civil service overhaul during David Cameron’s administration. In an article for the liberal conservative think tank Bright Blue published on Friday, she has identified a series of weaknesses in Whitehall systems.

  • Washington State Bill Aims to Mandate EV-Only Sales by 2030

    Clean Cars 2030 bill advancing through legislature could phase-out sales of light-duty ICE vehicles.

  • A Key Fracking Indicator Just Hit Record Lows

    The Frac Spread Count, which tracks the amount of active fracking equipment in the U.S. and Alberta, hit record lows following the disastrous Texas storm

  • 4 Ways Your Brain Is Blocking You from Saving for Retirement

    Ally Invest reports that the most people will need between $1 million and $2 million to retire comfortably, assuming that most retirees will spend about 80% of their pre-retirement salary during...

  • Gold Price Prediction – Rising Treasury Yields Cap Gold Prices Advances

    The dollar consolidated

  • Saudi Arabia Is Paid to Borrow in Second-Ever Euro Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia joined the ranks of countries that get paid to borrow in euros as the outlook for the kingdom turns favorable with a recovery in oil prices.The world’s largest crude-oil exporter sold 1.5 billion euros of bonds ($1.8 billion), the second time it’s issued debt in the common currency, after attracting orders for more than three times the notes on offer, according to a statement on the Finance Ministry’s website.The Chinese government, which has the same rating as Saudi Arabia from Moody’s Investors Service, issued debt in euros at a negative rate for the first time last year.1 billion euros of Saudi Arabia’s three-year notes were priced at 40 basis points over midswaps, compared with initial price guidance of about 60 basis points, according to people familiar with the matter500 million euros of nine-year securities were priced at 70 basis points over midswaps, compared with roughly 90 basis points at the start of the saleThe yields were minus 0.057% for the three-year debt and 0.646% for nine-year notesBorrowers are clamoring for euro debt because of the relatively low costs and a hefty base of buyers in Europe looking for returns outside their region. While global central banks remain accommodative and are unlikely to raise interest rates before 2023, markets are signaling inflation is finally coming to the developed world.The kingdom’s offering could prompt its Gulf Cooperation Council neighbors to tap the euro bond market, according to Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging-market debt at Union Investment in Frankfurt. “A successful Saudi placement in euros will have a strong signaling effect for other higher-rated GCC sovereigns like Qatar or Abu Dhabi,” he said.“It’s also about investor diversification,” Dergachev said. The euro deal “will deepen the relationship with more European accounts,” he said.Saudi Arabia expects public debt to increase to 937 billion riyals ($250 billion) by the end of 2021, reaching more than 30% of economic output, according to government forecasts. The government said in its annual borrowing plan it intends to secure most of the external debt needed to fund this year’s deficit by June.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has estimated the kingdom may need to borrow $10 billion abroad in 2021.The offer follows a $5 billion deal at the end of January, which drew orders for more than four times the notes on sale. The yield on the kingdom’s $2.75 billion bond maturing in 2033 has risen more than 20 basis points to 2.59% since their issuance.BNP Paribas SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc are global coordinators for the new sale, and Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Standard Chartered Plc and Samba Capital are the passive joint bookrunners.(Updates with pricing details starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nvidia sales surge as it struggles to keep gaming chips in stock

    Nvidia Corp forecast better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, with its flagship gaming chips expected to remain in tight supply for the next several months. While Nvidia was long known for its gaming graphic chips, its aggressive push into artificial intelligence chips that handle tasks such as speech and image recognition in data centers has helped it become the most valuable semiconductor maker by market capitalization.

  • Mortgage rates are the highest in 6 months — is it too late to refinance?

    One expert says ultra-low rates "have come to an end," but a refi can still bring savings.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their COVID-19 vaccine in new trial

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday they are testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine to better understand the immune response against new variants of the virus. They are also in talks with regulatory authorities about testing a vaccine modified to protect specifically against the highly transmissible new variant found in South Africa and elsewhere, known as B.1.351, as a second arm of the same study. The companies believe their current two-dose vaccine will work against the South African variant as well as one found in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.